Jamaica vs Mexico Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12, 2023

Jamaica square off against Mexico at the Allegiant Stadium in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals on Wednesday (July 12).

Jamaica made the last four with a 1-0 win over Guatemala, with Demarai Gray assisting Amari'i Bell's 51st-minute winner. They made it three wins in a row and have scored in four games in the competition.

Mexico, meanwhile, bounced back from their 1-0 defeat in their final group game against Qatar, with a comfortable 2-0 win over Costa Rica in the quarterfinals. Orbelín Pineda opened the scoring from the spot in the 52nd minute before Erick Sanchez added a second in the 87th.

Mexico have made the final in three of their last four editions of the competition, winning twice (2015 & 2019) and finishing as the runners-up in 2021. Jamaica, meanwhile, have been in the final twice in the last four editions, finishing as runners-up on both occasions (2015 & 2017).

Jamaica vs Mexico Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 31 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1962. Mexico lead 21-5.

They last met in the CONCACAF Nations League in March in a 2-2 draw.

They have met eight times in the Gold Cup and twice in the erstwhile CONCACAF Championship. Mexico lead 8-1 across both competitions.

Mexico are winless and scoreless in two Gold Cup meetings against Jamaica.

Three of their last four meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have conceded twice in the Gold Cup, while Jamaica have outscored Mexico 11-9.

Jamaica vs Mexico Prediction

The Reggae Boyz have been impressive in the Gold Cup, with new boy Demarai Gray making an instant impact in attack and captain Andre Blake putting in solid shifts between the sticks.

They have the second-best attacking record (11 goals) in the competition. Mexico are winless in four meetings against the 2021 runners-up but have scored in each game.

El Tri suffered a defeat against Qatar in the group stage but bounced back well with a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in the quarterfinals. They have suffered just one defeat in five games across competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Considering the current form of both teams, expect a highly entertaining affair. Mexico have the better record in the Gold Cup against Jamaica and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Jamaica 1-2 Mexico

Jamaica vs Mexico Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mexico to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Demarai Gray to score or assist any time - Yes

