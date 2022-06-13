Jamaica vs Mexico prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23

The CONCACAF Nations League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Jamaica take on Mexico on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive so far and will want to win this game.

Jamaica are at the top of their group at the moment and have exceeded expectations so far this year. The hosts eased past Suriname by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Mexico, on the other hand, are in second place in their group and will be intent on finishing in the top spot in the coming months. El Tri also got the better of Suriname over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Cesar Hernandez @cesarhfutbol No matter if he scored that penalty or not, that was a good performance for Marcelo Flores off the bench. Provided some different that Mexico desperately needed. Hope to see him start vs Jamaica in the next match. #ElTriEng No matter if he scored that penalty or not, that was a good performance for Marcelo Flores off the bench. Provided some different that Mexico desperately needed. Hope to see him start vs Jamaica in the next match. #ElTriEng

Jamaica vs Mexico Head-to-Head

Mexico have an impressive record against Jamaica and have won 10 of the 14 matches played between the two teams. Jamaica have managed two victories against Mexico and will want to cut the deficit on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Mexico. Jamaica were outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Jamaica form guide: W-D-W-L-D

Mexico form guide: W-D-L-W-D

Jamaica vs Mexico Team News

Jamaica have a point to prove

Jamaica

Ricardo Thomas is carrying an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Jamaica have a good squad and will need to field their best team to stand a chance in this match.

Injured: Ricardo Thomas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mexico have a point to prove

Mexico

Hirving Lozano remains Mexico's only injury concern and has been ruled out of this fixture. Mexico are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Hirving Lozano

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Jamaica vs Mexico Predicted XI

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Amal Knight; Amari'i Bell, Damion Lowe, Richard King, Javain Brown; Devon Williams, Ravel Morrison, Junior Flemmings, Kevon Lambert; Jamal Lowe, Shamar Nicholson

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Carlos Acevedo; Israel Reyes, Jesus Angulo, Erick Aguirre, Julian Araujo; Luis Romo, Luis Chavez, Marcelo Flores; Diego Lainez, Rodolfo Pizarro, Henry Martin

Jamaica vs Mexico Prediction

Mexico have grown in stature over the past year and will view this game as an opportunity to field their young talents. The likes of Marcelo Flores and Israel Reyes have shown glimpses of their potential this year and will look to prove their mettle this week.

Jamaica can pull off an upset on their day and will need to play out of their skins to keep their place at the top of the group. Mexico are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Jamaica 0-2 Mexico

