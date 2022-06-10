Mexico vs Suriname prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23

Mexico are set to play Suriname at the Estadio Corona on Sunday in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Mexico come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Gustavo Alfaro's Ecuador in their most recent game. Mexico had two shots on target compared to Ecuador's one.

Suriname, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Paul Hall's Jamaica recently. Goals from Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison, Toulouse forward Junior Flemmings and Bournemouth attacker Jamal Lowe secured the win for Jamaica. CSKA Sofia winger Yanic Wildschut scored the consolation goal for Suriname.

Mexico vs Suriname Head-to-Head

The two countries have faced each other once before, with Mexico emerging victorious.

Mexico form guide: D-L-W-D-W

Suriname form guide: L-D-L-W-W

Mexico vs Suriname Team News

Mexico

Mexico have named a fairly inexperienced squad, with the likes of America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, Monterrey centre-back Hector Moreno, Real Betis midfielder Andres Guardado and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez all excluded.

Monterrey left-back Jesus Gallardo, Celta Vigo midfielder Orbelin Pineda, Real Betis winger Diego Lainez, Guadalajara midfielder Fernando Beltran and Monterrey forward Rodolfo Pizarro. There could be a potential debut for Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Suriname

Meanwhile, Suriname have named Goteborg goalkeeper Warner Hahn, Venezia left-back Ridgeciano Haps, Kasimpasa centre-back Ryan Donk, PAOK winger Diego Biseswar, Beitar Jerusalem striker Gleofilo Vlijter and NAC Breda forward Jeredy Hilterman.

There could be a potential debut for Jong Ajax goalkeeper Joey Roggeveen.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mexico vs Suriname Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Carlos Acevedo, Kevin Alvarez, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Israel Reyes, Jesus Alberto Angulo, Orbelin Pineda, Sebastian Cordova, Fernando Beltran, Rodolfo Pizarro, Henry Martin, Diego Lainez

Suriname Predicted XI (4-3-3): Warner Hahn, Kelvin Leerdam, Myenty Abena, Shaquille Pinas, Ridgeciano Haps, Ryan Donk, Dion Malone, Dieog Biseswar, Florian Jozefzoon, Yanic Wildschut, Leandro Kappel

Mexico vs Suriname Prediction

Mexico have freshened up their squad, with manager Gerardo Martino clearly happy to give some chances to young players. It will be interesting to see how they fare without some of their biggest stars, with the likes of Diego Lainez and Orbelin Pineda likely to play key roles.

Suriname, on the other hand, will rely on former Norwich City forward Yanic Wildschut, while players like Ryan Donk and Ridgeciano Haps will hope to make an impact as well against their opponents.

Mexico to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 Suriname

