Jamaica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd July 2023

Jamaica and Saint Kitts and Nevis face off at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in United States on Tuesday at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

With four points in two games, the Reggae Boyz are second in Group A behind hosts, the US, on goal difference. After being pegged back late on to a 1-1 draw by the Stars and Stripes in their opening match, the Caribbean outfit smashed Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 in the next.

A brace from Everton's Demarai Gray, coupled with a goal from Aston Villa star Leon Bailey, had them 3-0 up in the first half. Andre Jesse Rampersad pulled one back for the Soca Warriors four minutes into the second half to reduce the deficit. Dujuan Richards, however, restored Jamaica's three-goal advantage in stoppage time.

In their last group fixture, Heimir Hallgrímsson's side will need to avoid a defeat to confirm their place in the knockout round. However, to come in first, they must hope that the USA drop points to Trinidad and Tobago.

Saint Kitts and Nevis have already been eliminated from the competition, having lost both their group matches. Ranked 136th in the world, the Sugar Boyz began their Gold Cup campaign with a 3-0 loss to Trinidad before going down 6-0 to the United States.

Jamaica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Jamaica have never lost to Saint Kitts and Nevis in their previous 10 encounters, with the Reggae Boyz winning eight.

Jamaica and Saint Kiits meet for the first time since April 2018 when the former pulled off a 3-1 win in a friendly game.

Jamaica's 4-1 victory in their last game ended a run of 11 winless games.

Jamaica haven't kept a clean sheet in their last five games.

Saint Kitts are winless in their last four games.

Saint Kitts and Nevis have the worst defensive record in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup with nine goals conceded.

Saint Kitts and Cuba are the only teams who haven't scored in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Jamaica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Prediction

Jamaica are not only coming off the back of a big win but also boast a terrific record in the fixture. Saint Kitts have flattered to deceive big time in the cup this time and could be in for more hammering.

Prediction: Jamaica 3-0 Saint Kitts and Nevis

Jamaica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Jamaica

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

