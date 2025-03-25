Jamaica vs St. Vincent Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2025 

Jamaica and St. Vincent will square off in the second leg of their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier on Wednesday (March 26th). The game will be played at Sabina Park.

The tie is firmly in the balance, with both sides having canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in the first leg. St. Vincent went ahead through Qalex Anderson's 65th-minute strike while Leon Bailey equalized from the spot deep into injury time.

The winner of this tie would book their spot in the Gold Cup while the losers are eliminated.

Jamaica vs St. Vincent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 11th meeting between the two sides. Jamaica were victorious seven times, and St. Vincent were victorious once while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Eight of St. Vincent's last nine games, including each of the last seven, have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Jamaica's last six games have produced less than three goals.

St. Vincent form guide: D-D-D-W-W Jamaica form guide: D-D-W-L-L

St. Vincent are unbeaten in their last six games (three wins).

Jamaica are ranked 62nd in the latest FIFA World Rankings. St. Vincent remained in 172nd spot.

Jamaica vs St. Vincent Prediction

Jamaica were the heavy favorites to advance in this tie when the draws were made. They needed a last-gasp penalty deep into injury time to avoid losing the first leg. The Reggae Boyz will be aiming to get the job done in front of their fans and a win would see them book their spot in the tournament.

St. Vincent were on the verge of claiming a first-leg win but saw their lead snatched at the death. Their games have tended to be expansive, with both sides typically finding the back of the net. They have been on a good run of form, but each of their last three games have ended in draws.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Jamaica 3-1 St. Vincent

Jamaica vs St. Vincent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jamaica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Jamaica to score over 1.5 goals

