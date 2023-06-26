Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2023

Jamaica will square off against Trinidad and Tobago at the CityPark in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday.

Jamaica got their campaign underway with a 1-1 draw against the USA. Damion Lowe opened the scoring in the 13th minute, with Demarai Gray providing the assist. Leon Bailey failed to convert from the penalty spot in the 29th minute which allowed the reigning champions to equalize in the 88th minute through Brandon Vazquez.

Trinidad and Tobago kicked off their campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis. Alvin Jones and Ajani Fortune were on the scoresheet while Jameel Ible's own goal took their goal tally to three goals.

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 62 times in all competitions since 1935. They have been closely matched in these meetings, with Trinidad having a narrow 26-25 lead in wins while 11 games have ended in draws. Interestingly, they will meet for the first time in the Gold Cup.

Eight of the last 10 meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Jamaica have failed to score in five of their last six meetings against Trinidad and Tobago, who have failed to score in two games in that period.

Jamaica are winless in their last 11 games in all competitions. They have scored one goal apiece in their last three games.

Trinidad are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, recording five wins in that period. They have also kept six clean sheets in these games.

Trinidad have recorded just one win in their last seven games in the Gold Cup, and Jamaica have fared much better with four wins in their last 10 games.

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

The Reggae Boyz have been in poor form and are winless in all competitions since last June. They have failed to score in five of their last six meetings against Trinidad, which does not bode well for them.

The Soca Warriors have been in good form recently, suffering just two defeats in their 12 games since last June. They kept clean sheets in their two friendlies against Jamaica in March. With that in mind, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Jamaica 1-1 Trinidad and Tobago

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

