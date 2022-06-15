"James getting the Trippier treatment at LB", "Replica of Ole's time at Manchester United" - England fans blast Southgate for 'turgid' display against Hungary 

England continued their miserable run in this year's Nations League with another turgid display in the first half against Hungary at Molineux.

The Three Lions started the half brightly, but gave away a poor goal on the quarter-hour mark when they failed to clear their lines from a free kick.

Last year's European Championship finalists have only scored once in their Nations League encounters so far through a Harry Kane penalty in Germany and their lack of cutting edge will certainly concern English supporters ahead of this year's Qatar World Cup.

Gareth Southgate has often been criticised for his perceived negative tactics since he took over as manager of the Three Lions, but the 51-year-old has experimented with plenty of different players in these summer fixtures, as well as trying four at the back rather than his usual five.

However, fans have once again questioned Southgate's selection and tactics during the clash at Wolverhampton, with Chelsea right-back Reece James filling in at left-back being a particularly head scratching call for many.

Supporters took to Twitter to voice their frustrations following yet another toothless 45 minutes, with some even comparing the former defender to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign at Manchester United:

Harry Kane defends England manager Gareth Southgate

Criticism of the former Middlesbrough boss appears extremely harsh considering he took his nation to their first major final in 55 years last summer. He also guided them to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990 three years earlier

While many have claimed Southgate is simply not up to the job, his captain Harry Kane has launched a staunch defence of his manager.

The Tottenham striker told a press conference (as per The Independent):

“I think when you look at our team, we've been one of the most successful England teams there's been over our history and Gareth has been the main part of that."

The 28-year-old added:

“Of course, there's always going to be noise, it's part and parcel of being an England coach or England player. We know that but I think the real kind of drive and togetherness we have in our squad, it doesn't really bother us, we'll always protect each other and defend each other.”

