James Milner at 32 is Liverpool's first-choice in midfield and will remain so

Europe's most underrated midfielder?

It cost Liverpool close to £100 million to secure the services of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig and Fabinho from AS Monaco. When a club shells out that amount of money, you'd expect the fans to demand to see the value they're getting for their money.

Not at Anfield though. Not right now at least. They're content to lean back in their seats and watch James Milner play the heavy with the best in the business. Neymar had no idea what hit him when Milner popped up out of nowhere and stole the ball from his feet early in the first half. He was brushed off the ball like he was a common house fly.

Long live James Milner. pic.twitter.com/oTG6UczaCc — Anfield Express (@AnfieldExpress) September 19, 2018

In the absence of Roberto Firmino-- the main tormentor upfront who sets the panic in motion by hassling anyone in adverse colours with a say on possession-- James Milner ensured there wasn't enough room to breathe for Neymar and company.

He was all over the pitch, in the most welcome manner.

Milner's heat map (courtesy: BT Sports)

To add some flavour to the proceedings, he sweetly dispatched from the spot to extend Liverpool's lead. Though Areola guessed the right way, the best outcome he could hope for was some getting some wind in his palm. The Reds have never lost when Milner has scored from the spot. And he has scored 13 out of the 15 he's taken for the Reds.

James Milner, by the end of the game, had 2 shots and made 5 tackles- more than any other player on the pitch. He also completed his 44 passes at a success rate of 86% and had a goal to his name.

Milner started really early. He was plying his trade in the top-flight since he was 16 years old. He's made 714 professional appearances since and every single one of them has been about relentless labour. And at 32-years-old, you'd wonder how he is still able to stir those stumps like he was 20 and running to make a name.

Just how Jurgen Klopp keeps him functioning at the highest level is a mystery.

Towards the end of August, Klopp had in fact weighed in on Milner's commitment and dedication.

Klopp and his army general

He had said,

“With Milly for sure, age is no issue. He is a naturally skilled boy, he’s such a sports guy, he is good at each sport he tries.In life, if you are 32 in any company in the world they would tell you to wait a few years then get a real job. In football, it’s like you’re already close to retirement."

"Some players can play until 36, 37 even 38, and because of his physical abilities, I am pretty sure Milly is one of them if he is lucky with injuries. The end is not to see, and his desire to improve is exceptional."

“Since I worked with him, it was always good. He started in different positions, different systems. He was full-back, now he is in midfield, but all our players are influential. That’s how it should be. He is a very good player.”

Milner has already proved his versatility, slotting seamlessly at left-back when Alberto Moreno proved to be a washout. Now he's won a promotion to midfield and is taunting the likes of Keita and Fabinho, players who used to dominate proceedings at their former clubs, to stand up and fight- put up a James Milner fight no less- for a spot in the starting XI.