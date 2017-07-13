James Rodriguez to Bayern Munich: A good move for both parties?

Rodriguez's move to Bayern Munich could prove to benefit both parties, but how will he fit into the Bundesliga champions?

13 Jul 2017

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez’s move to Bayern Munich may prove to be a deal that benefits both parties significantly. Signing on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy for the Bavarian club, Rodriguez comes off the back of a La Liga season that saw him make just 13 starts for Real Madrid whilst making an appearance from the bench on nine occasions. Despite so few starts, the 25-year-old did manage a return of eight goals, whilst also winning two man of the match awards in the process.

Whilst Rodriguez gets his much needed game-time that he has missed over the past year, Bayern have gained a very talented attacking threat who can add to what is an already potent attack.

The move to Bayern is thought to have had several influences behind it. It was beginning to look clear that the Colombian international did not look to be a main part of Zidane’s plans with the emergence of Marco Asensio assuming what would have been Rodriguez’s spot in the side.

Carlo Ancelotti would also have been a key influence in the move having brought Rodriguez to Real Madrid for €80million whilst he was Los Blancos’ manager. The then fourth most expensive signing in history, he thrived during his debut season under Ancelotti, netting 15 goals and assisting on 13 occasions, topping the likes of Mesut Ozil and Angel Di Maria who at the time had ventured to the Premier League.

Rodriguez played a key part under the management of Ancelotti, working well in the centre, playing intricate passes to put teammates into dangerous positions as well as being able to torment opposition defences on his own. However, just over two years on, the poster boy of Colombian football has found himself pushed out of the Madrid squad.

Bayern Munich chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, confirmed in the press conference,” Signing James Rodríguez was our coach Carlo Ancelotti’s biggest wish, following their successful spell working together in Madrid.”

Carlo Ancelotti and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge with new signing James Rodriguez

For Bayern, this is a financially fantastic move. Despite not having as much game-time as he may have wanted, Rodriguez certainly hasn’t lost much in the way of ability that he has on offer and can provide to Bayern.

Rodriguez should generate a lot in the way of shirt sales when his squad number is finally announced, benefiting the club financially. Whilst by signing him on loan, Bayern have cut their cost in bringing him to the club and should he end up not being the player that they needed.

They have not expended much on bringing him to the club on loan for a fee of €10million with a possible €35million transfer fee following his loan spell per BILD. This compares to reports suggesting that Swansea had turned down a £40million fee for Gylfi Sigurdsson this week.

With the retirement of Xabi Alonso coming at the end of last season, this could see a shift in the Munich midfield, that could see Rodriguez feature.

Having played a seemingly 4-2-3-1 formation last season, it may switch to an alternative of the 4-3-2-1. With a standard back four, the changes would begin in the midfield, perhaps dropping Vidal deeper towards the position that Alonso held, but not necessarily assuming that role. Again, he could be joined by Thiago who may sit more forward than Vidal, although still deeper compared to last season in a more deep-lying playmaker role.

With Arjen Robben on the right-wing it is unlikely that anyone could remove him from the first-team, barring injury, this is the same for Lewandoski leading at the front of the Bayern team. Although, Ribery could see himself pushed back in the order behind Rodriguez, but not exactly in a like for like switch.

The Colombian, could, in theory, sit in front of both Vidal and Thiago in an attacking midfield role, the position in which he performs best with him being tightly linked to that of Thomas Muller. Muller is not the greatest on the wing, so playing him on the opposite flank of Robben would be almost a wasted effort, however, he could prove most effective as an inside forward on the left side.

If Muller is given the freedom to roam, then this will often see him pull more central leaving Rodriguez to assume the open space on the wide left, a position that he has previously performed in. This would see Rodriguez begin in a more central attacking midfield role, but pull to the left when on the break or when he’s not dictating play from the centre. Although, this could cause issues in terms of defensive contribution, with both Rodriguez and Robben not offering much on that front.

Can the new boys impress?

Alternatively, if Robben was not to feature in the team, Muller could be pushed further forward, bringing new £35m signing Corentin Tolisso’s versatility into play where he could feature either alongside Thiago in a 4-4-2 diamond which would feature Rodriguez at the top, or at the bottom of a 4-2-2-2 where Rodriguez could feature alongside Thiago behind a front two of Muller and Lewandoski.

However, with Robben’s contract due to expire at the end of next season, a change in formation and position could possibly occur again, seeing Rodriguez fill in the position on the right-wing with Kingsley Coman playing on the left.

Rodriguez could also potentially fill the right-wing following the expiration of Robben’s contract in 2018.

Although, we must wait and see which formation Carlo Ancelotti will opt for ahead of the new season, it’s clear that James Rodriguez could fit into the Bayern side, through a variety of formations. The pre-season should tell us how Ancelotti plans to set up his side for the Bundesliga season ahead as Bayern look to secure the title for a sixth successive season. One thing is for certain though, Rodriguez will have to prove himself if he wishes to reach the dizzying heights he once managed post the World Cup 2014.