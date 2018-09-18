Jamie Carragher hits back at Jose Mourinho over Marcus Rashford claims

Is Mourinho treating Rashford right?

Jamie Carragher had earlier come out and said that Marcus Rashford will need to move to a smaller club like Everton if he is to go on and become the world-class talent that we all know he could grow into.

Carragher emphasized the need for Rashford to get a lot of playing time under his belt if he's to fully realize his potential.

His views were not well-received by Jose Mourinho who responded by showing that statistically, Rashford has played more competitive matches for Manchester United than any other player has for his side since the Englishman's debut in February 2016.

However, Carragher hasn't taken to the response kindly either. He still sticks to his opinion that Rashford needs to move as he doesn't see the youngster starting over Romelu Lukaku in the near future.

Speaking ahead of the start of the new Champions League campaign, Carragher claims that Mourinho missed his point.

The former Liverpool captain said,

"I agree with Jose Mourinho in terms of his appearance stats. They are very good."

"What I don’t like is that Jose or other people felt I was just throwing away a lazy comment."

"The reason I said what I said is because I am talking about Rashford in terms of a centre-forward."

"For all the stats Jose gave, they are spot on. But the one he didn’t say was that since Jose has arrived, Rashford has started at centre-forward only 12 times in the Premier League.

"Rashford has said he wants to be a striker. Now he may have changed – he may be happy playing on the left or the right, or staying at Manchester United.

"But my whole point was that it’s the most difficult position to come through at a top-six club."

Carragher is of the opinion that United might very well turn Marcus Rashford into another Danny Welbeck. Welbeck was willing to play anywhere across the front line just like Rashford and as a result, he never really blossomed into the striker he showed promise of becoming.

Welbeck is a squad player at Arsenal now and Carragher feels that it would be criminal to let Rashford suffer the same fate.

"I'm not saying that Jose is wrong and should play Rashford over Lukaku. He shouldn’t. Lukaku is better than him.

"But if that lad wants to play centre-forward, how does he do that? If Rashford doesn't want to play centre-forward then stay, but if he does then I feel he may have to move away.

"I like Danny Welbeck as a player, and I hope this doesn’t come across disrespectfully – Marcus Rashford does not want to become the next Danny Welbeck.'

"He came through at United as a centre-forward, then he was used on the left and right and was delighted to get minutes."

"But then he ends up as a squad player and can never nail down a position."

"He moves to Arsenal and the exact same thing happens – where does he play? He is still a squad player and does the same for England. That’s not what you want."