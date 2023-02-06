Jamie Carragher takes brutal dig at Manchester City as Premier League charge them with breaching over 100 rules

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has taken a sarcastic jibe at Manchester City after the Premier League charged them with numerous financial breaches.

On 6 February, the Premier League charged the defending English champions with over 100 counts of breaches of its financial rules. The report was released following a thorough four-year investigation, which began in March 2019.

The Premier League accused City of breaking the rule of providing “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position.” City also did not abide by the rules of disclosing the accurate remuneration of their manager between the 2009-10 and 2012-13 seasons, when Roberto Mancini was in charge. Additionally, the club reportedly failed to report accurate player remuneration between the 2010-11 and 2015-16 seasons.

Quoting the chargesheet, which refers to every single season between 2009-10 and 2017-18, Carragher poked fun at Manchester City.

Mocking claims that Manchester City brought in more commercial revenue than Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Barcelona, Carragher tweeted:

The Premier League also said that the Cityzens breached Financial Fair Play rules (FFP) from 2013-14 to 2017-18 and broke profitability and sustainability rules from 2015-16 to 2017-18.

City are yet to respond to the Premier League’s allegations. However, if they are proven guilty, a hefty fine, point deduction, or even expulsion could be on the cards.

Pep Guardiola offers interesting excuse following Manchester City’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane’s 15th-minute goal propelled Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-0 victory over City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening (5 February). It marked the defending champions’ fifth consecutive defeat at the stadium since 2019.

It was a subdued performance from Pep Guardiola’s boys, with them never looking confident enough to salvage a point, let alone steal away all three. Instead of acknowledging what went wrong in the game, the former Barcelona coach blamed the commute to London for his team’s poor display.

“We are an attractive team. Our teams are always good, we try to go forward and be generous for our fans. Sometimes it doesn’t work, but I cannot complain much. When you win four Premier Leagues in five years we cannot complain much about what we have done and the way we have done it,” Guardiola told reporters (via GOAL).

“We try to continue to do it and improve the things that will help us in the future. But we go back to Manchester. Coming to London is like going to, I don’t know, northern Europe. It is 4 hours 20 minutes, 4 hours and a half to get to a hotel. It’s so exhausting to come to London, I’m sorry. We need to come back to Manchester and prepare for the game against Aston Villa.”

Manchester City, who are five points behind league leaders Arsenal despite playing a game more than them, return to Premier League action against Villa on Sunday, 12 February.

