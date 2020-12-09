Jamie Carragher urges Manchester United to get rid of Paul Pogba

Jamie Carragher has urged Manchester United to offload Paul Pogba. The player's agent Mino Raiola stated on Sunday that the Frenchman's time at Old Trafford seems to be coming to a close.

Paul Pogba joined Manchester United in 2016 after leaving the club for Italian side Juventus in 2012. At Juventus, he established himself as one of the best midfielders in world football, prompting the Red Devils to buy him back for a fee of £80 million.

Mino Raiola: “However, I think that the best solution for both Pogba and Man Utd is that he goes in the next transfer window. If not, the Old Trafford club know that they risk losing him on a free transfer as it is not Paul's intention to extend his contract”. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2020

Since re-joining his boyhood club, Pogba has blown hot and cold. The 2018 World Cup winner hasn't lived up to the hype surrounding his move and has been a shadow of the player he was a Juventus.

Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, told Tuttosport:

"I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United. Paul is unhappy with Man United as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to. Paul needs a new team, a change of air. He is under contract for the next 18 months and it will expire in the summer of 2022. However, I think that the best solution for both Pogba and Man Utd is that he goes in the next transfer window. If not, the Old Trafford club know that they risk losing him on a free transfer as it is not Paul's intention to extend his contract."

These comments by Paul Pogba's agent appears to have angered former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

When asked about the situation on Sky Sports, Carragher exclaimed:

"Get rid. I have been saying this for 12 months. Oh my god, he is the most overrated player I have seen in my life. I think the two of them are a disgrace. We will all look at the agent now, and say ‘ask Pogba what he thinks.’ Agents in this day and age are not just agents, they are a parent, the best friend, the financial advisor, they book holidays; they go away together. He will be Pogba’s best mate, so Pogba will be well aware of what was going to come out of his mouth. And if he wasn’t, he should sack his agent."

Manchester United and Paul Pogba have a season-defining week ahead

Could this be the last we see of Paul Pogba at Manchester United?

When asked about where he thinks the Manchester United midfielder should go, Carragher said:

"I don’t know where he’s going to go. Who is going to have him? There are only two clubs better than Manchester United, and that’s Barcelona and Real Madrid. By better, I mean who players you can understand going to. So [Cristiano] Ronaldo goes from Manchester United to Real Madrid. Everyone sees Barcelona and Real Madrid as the pinnacle of club football."

In 2017, Sir Alex Ferguson was asked about his handling of Paul Pogba at Man United.



This is what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/BubvN9gUI1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 8, 2020

He added:

"There is no chance in the world Real Madrid or Barcelona will buy him. I will be flabbergasted if they come in for him. Maybe there is a French thing with [Zinedine] Zidane. But I would not go anywhere near him."

Manchester United were recently knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after a 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig. The Red Devils will next face Manchester City in the Premier League for a much-anticipated derby on Saturday.