Jamie Redknapp praises Bernardo Silva after the Portuguese star lifts 5th trophy this season

Bernardo Silva has finished his season on a high

Bernardo Silva stood out in the UEFA Nations League finals. The Portuguese international set up the winning goal to Goncalo Guedes in a 1-0 thriller in the UEFA Nations League Finals against the Netherlands last night. Former England international Jamie Redknapp was all praise for the versatile midfielder.

The 24-year-old Portuguese international has already enjoyed a stellar season at club level. The Manchester City star scored 13 goals and assisted 14 more at club level which led the Citizens to victories in the Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield and the Carabao Cup. His stellar performances at the club were recognized by the management who handed him out an improved contract which keeps him at the club till June 30, 2025.

The UEFA Nations League Finals victory against the Netherlands meant Bernardo Silva won his 5th winners medal of the season. Jamie Redknapp could stop himself from praising the gifted midfielder who has improved so much under Pep Guardiola.

"There are only a few players who can play that pass," Jamie Redknapp told Sky Sports. "I don't think Van Dijk realised how quickly Bernardo Silva had assessed the situation.

"To have the peripheral vision and the awareness to know the weight of pass, where and when to pass it, because when that ball is played to him he has no clue who is around him really, but he understands where his teammate is going to be. It's a brilliant pass."

"He now looks like one of the top players in Europe,"

Jamie Redknapp also responded to the fact that Bernardo deservedly won the Player of the tournament.

"I'm not surprised Silva's won player of the tournament," he added. "He's so intelligent, he's got such good awareness, he never stops running and he's the perfect foil for Ronaldo. I could watch him play all day. The enthusiasm he shows, the desire."

Bernardo Silva's season has ended on a high. He'll be looking forward to joining his club colleagues in Manchester soon.