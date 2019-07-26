Jamshedpur FC confirm Antonio Iriondo as new coach

Antonio Iriondo

Jamshedpur FC have confirmed that Antonio Iriondo will take over as the new head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. The Spaniard will replace his compatriot Cesar Ferrando, who failed to guide Jamshepdur to the ISL playoffs last campaign.

We are proud to announce that, on the back of a 27-year-long career and the experience of over 985 matches, Antonio Iriondo is the new head coach of Jamshedpur FC!



Over his 27-year coaching career, the 65-year-old has spent the majority of his career in the Segunda Division B managing the likes of CD Toledo, San Fernando CD, and CF Rayo Majadahonda. He spent less than a year with the La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano.

Iriondo kicked off his managerial career with an amateur club named AD Villaviciosa in 1984. He spent eight years at the club and went on to manage CD Mostoles and RCD Carabanchel in the next two years before the second division team Rayo Majadahonda came calling.

He managed 165 matches in four years, but got the sack when the results totally faltered during the last two months. He had to delegate himself to Spanish third division managing Atletico Madrid C, CD Manchego, and CA Pinto before joining Rayo Vallecano B.

Iriondo had a three-year spell with Rayo Vallecano B before taking over the first-team in 2003 before getting the sack for a series of poor results. He managed the second string team for a year and his spent his next years at UD San Sebastian de los Reyes, CD Toledo, and CD San Fernando.

His brief spell in his managerial career came with the Segunda Divison B side CF Rayo Majadahonda, where he stayed for seven years. He was kept intact at the club until the club faced relegation after seven long years. The Spaniard backed out his job and made himself available to other.

With some key players including Michael Soosairaj, Mario Arques, and Sergio Cindoncha leaving the club, Antonio Iriondo has a huge task to find a solution.