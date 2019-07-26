×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jamshedpur FC confirm Antonio Iriondo as new coach

Sudarshan
ANALYST
News
13   //    26 Jul 2019, 16:29 IST

Antonio Iriondo
Antonio Iriondo

Jamshedpur FC have confirmed that Antonio Iriondo will take over as the new head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. The Spaniard will replace his compatriot Cesar Ferrando, who failed to guide Jamshepdur to the ISL playoffs last campaign.

Over his 27-year coaching career, the 65-year-old has spent the majority of his career in the Segunda Division B managing the likes of CD Toledo, San Fernando CD, and CF Rayo Majadahonda. He spent less than a year with the La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano.

Iriondo kicked off his managerial career with an amateur club named AD Villaviciosa in 1984. He spent eight years at the club and went on to manage CD Mostoles and RCD Carabanchel in the next two years before the second division team Rayo Majadahonda came calling.

He managed 165 matches in four years, but got the sack when the results totally faltered during the last two months. He had to delegate himself to Spanish third division managing Atletico Madrid C, CD Manchego, and CA Pinto before joining Rayo Vallecano B.

Iriondo had a three-year spell with Rayo Vallecano B before taking over the first-team in 2003 before getting the sack for a series of poor results. He managed the second string team for a year and his spent his next years at UD San Sebastian de los Reyes, CD Toledo, and CD San Fernando.

His brief spell in his managerial career came with the Segunda Divison B side CF Rayo Majadahonda, where he stayed for seven years. He was kept intact at the club until the club faced relegation after seven long years. The Spaniard backed out his job and made himself available to other.

With some key players including Michael Soosairaj, Mario Arques, and Sergio Cindoncha leaving the club, Antonio Iriondo has a huge task to find a solution.

Tags:
ISL 2018-19 Jamshedpur FC Leisure Reading
Advertisement
ISL Transfers: Robin Gurung pens extension with Jamshedpur FC
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: Spanish midfielder Aitor Monroy sign for Jamshedpur FC
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC 5-1 Bengaluru FC; 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: Jamshedpur FC announce Keegan Pereira signing
RELATED STORY
ISL Transfer News: Jerry Mawihmingthanga joins Delhi Dynamos from Jamshedpur FC
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Jamshedpur FC announce signing of centre-back Joyner Lourenco
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: Edwin Vanspaul on the move to Jamshedpur FC from Chennai City FC
RELATED STORY
ISL Transfer Rumours : NEROCA winger sparks interest from Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: Tiri confirms he's staying at Jamshedpur FC
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: Jamshedpur FC defender Raju Gaikwad set for massive move
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Championship - Final
AET BEN GOA
1 - 0
 Bengaluru vs Goa
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us