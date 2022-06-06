Japan 0-1 Brazil: Player ratings as Neymar penalty earns Selecao fifth successive win

Brazil secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Japan in an entertaining friendly in Tokyo, thanks to a 77th-minute penalty from Neymar.

Tite's side dominated proceedings for large periods and created a number of opportunities with rain pouring over at the Japan National Stadium.

In fact, they almost took the lead inside two minutes as Lucas Paqueta saw a well-taken attempt hit the post when he shot across Shuichi Gonda in the Japan goal. Gabriel Martinelli, Casemiro and Richarlison were all guilty of missing glorious chances as Selecao struggled to find the opener against the resilient hosts.

However, Neymar finally broke the deadlock from the spot in the 77th minute, as Wataru Endo fouled Richarlison inside his own box. The PSG star stepped up to take the resulting spot kick and sent Shiuchi Gonda the wrong way to score the winning goal for Brazil.

1x0 | #BRAxJAP FIM DE JOGO! Mais uma vitória da #SeleçãoBrasileira na reta final de preparação para a Copa do Mundo. Vamos!!1x0 FIM DE JOGO! Mais uma vitória da #SeleçãoBrasileira na reta final de preparação para a Copa do Mundo. Vamos!!🇧🇷 1x0 🇯🇵 | #BRAxJAP https://t.co/4aRVYUWDZZ

On that note, here's a look at the Brazilian player's ratings from the game.

Alisson Becker - 6/10

Alisson enjoyed an impressive outing between the posts. Although untested throughout the game, he was calm and composed on the rarest of occasions he was called upon.

Ageing like fine wine, Alves was a constant menace down the right flank. He made a couple of decent marauding runs upfield and created a couple of good opportunities for his side. He created two chances and won 100% of his tackles.

Marquinhos looked assured in possession and helped Selecao with their build-up play. Moreover, the centre-back looked calm and composed, completing 93% of his passes.

Eder Militao against Japan

Militao was extremely solid throughout the 90 minutes. He made some brilliant runs to carry the ball forward for Brazil and showcased astute build-up play, managing to complete four of his six long ball attempts in total.

Guilherme Arana - 7/10

Arana was impressive in attack. He was a constant threat down Japan's right side and produced some astute link-up play upfield. He had a passing accuracy of 94% and he also won 3/5 ground duels.

Raphinha - 7.5/10

Raphinha put in a diligent performance for Selecao. He was tidy and efficient with his passing and drove the ball forward a couple of times. He created numerous chances, including a Casemiro header which really should have been a goal. The Leeds United man completed three out of his four dribble attempts in total.

Fred put in a tidy stint for Brazil. The Manchester United man was lively in the middle of the pitch. He completed 92% of his passes and won four tackles as Japan struggled to break through the Brazilian midfield.

Casemiro - 7/10

Japan v Brazil -Casemiro in action

Casemiro looked lively in moments, but he was rather uninspiring for large parts of the game. He was unlucky to see his 26th minute header go slightly over the crossbar.

Deployed at left flank, Vinicius enjoyed an eventful outing down that side and linked up with Neymar on numerous occasions, especially creating an almost perfect opening goal for Paqueta in the starting minutes. In total, he created three chances.

Lucas Paqueta - 7/10

Paqueta failed to make much of an impact on the game, but he didn't do anything wrong either. He kept hold of the ball and linked up well with his teammates. Was guilty of missing a glit-edged chance in the opening moments of the game.

Neymar - 8.5/10

1x0 | #BRAxJAP GOOOOOOOOL DO BRASIL! Neymar Jr. cobra com muita qualidade e abre o placar para a #SeleçãoBrasileira 1x0 GOOOOOOOOL DO BRASIL! Neymar Jr. cobra com muita qualidade e abre o placar para a #SeleçãoBrasileira!🇧🇷 1x0 🇯🇵 | #BRAxJAP https://t.co/ps58jeYbLM

Neymar was involved in almost everything Brazil created up the pitch. He was a constant threat to the Japanese backline and eventually slotted home a well-taken spot kick to win the game for Brazil. Neymar had more shots on target (four) than any other player on the pitch.

Substitutes

Saem: Casemiro e Lucas Paquetá

Entram: Fabinho e Bruno Guimarães



1x0 | #BRAxJAP Duas substituições na #SeleçãoBrasileira Saem: Casemiro e Lucas PaquetáEntram: Fabinho e Bruno Guimarães1x0 Duas substituições na #SeleçãoBrasileira!Saem: Casemiro e Lucas Paquetá Entram: Fabinho e Bruno Guimarães 🇧🇷 1x0 🇯🇵 | #BRAxJAP

Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

Martinelli came on as a 63rd minute replacement for Raphinha. He was lively throughout his time on the pitch but failed to make a telling impact on the game. Guilty of missing a glorious chance right after coming on.

Jesus came on in the 63rd minute as a substitute for Vinicius. He was surprisingly uninvolved and quiet for the most part.

Richarlison - 7/10

Richarlison was brought on as a 71st minute substitute as Brazil looked for the all-important opener. The Everton man provided just that as he won the game-winning penalty for his side.

Thiago Silva - 6/10

Silva came on as a 71st-minute substitute for Dani Alves. He slotted in seamlessly to help Selecao dictate proceedings.

Bruno Guimaraes - N/A

Coming on as an 85th minute replacement for Casemiro, he simply didn't play long enough to be properly rated.

Fabinho - N/A

Like Bruno, Fabinho was also an 85th minute substitute.

