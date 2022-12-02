Japan 2-1 Spain: Player ratings as the Samurai Blue come from behind to win Group E | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Japan fought back from a goal down to beat Spain 2-1 and win Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, December 1.

Alvaro Morata put La Roja in front in the 11th minute before Ritsu Doan (48') and Ao Tanaka (51') scored to put the Samurai Blue in front.

Spain only needed a draw to advance as group winners and were certainly looking poised to do so after Morata broke the deadlock. He arrowed a fine header past Shuichi Gonda from a terrific cross by Cesar Azpilicueta as Luis Enrique's side found themselves in front early on.

They remained dominant for the rest of the half and didn't allow their Asian rivals any room to breathe as a win was on the cards for them.

However, Japan returned from the break stronger and just three minutes into the restart, Doan equalized with a fine effort into the top corner of the net.

Another three minutes later, Tanaka had them in front following a neat one-two with Kaoru Mitoma as Spain relinquished their lead in limp fashion.

La Roja desperately sought to find their way back but an equalizer never arrived, and Japan progressed into the last-16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as group winners.

Spain now take on Morocco on Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals whereas Japan face the runners-up of the 2018 World Cup, Croatia.

Here are the player ratings for both teams:

Japan Player Ratings

Shuichi Gonda - 8/10

Japan's hero for the night with four important saves to frustrate the Spaniards.

Kou Itakura - 6/10

Itakura was booked for a challenge on Pedri in the 38th minute.

Maya Yoshida - 6.5/10

He went into the books in stoppage time for catching Morata.

Shogo Taniguchi - 6.5/10

He was shown a yellow card in the first half for a poor tackle on Gavi.

Junya Ito - 7/10

He was presented with a great chance to score in the eighth minute but smashed his effort into the side-netting.

Ao Tanaka - 7.5/10

Bundled the ball over the line to fire Japan in front.

Ao Tanaka's game by numbers vs. Spain:

37 touches
18 passes completed
3 interceptions
2/2 aerial duels won
1/1 ground duel won
1 clearance
1 shot
1 goal

Scored the goal to take Japan to the Round of 16.

Hidemasa Morita - 7/10

Shielded the back four and made three clearances.

Yuto Nagatomo - 5/10

Just four passes in 45 minutes of action. 'Nuf said.

Takefusa Kubo - 5/10

Almost as non-existent as Nagatomo, and he, too, was taken off at the break.

Daizen Maeda - 4/10

A marginal figure for large swathes of the game. It's a mystery how he lasted 62 minutes.

Daichi Kamada - 6/10

Thought he had the ball in space inside the Spanish half but the flag was raised.

Substitutes

Ritsu Doan (46' for Kubo) - 7.5/10

Scored to equalize for Japan.

Kaoru Mitoma (46' for Nagatomo) - 7/10

Did well to cut back for Tanaka to score Japan's winner.

Takuma Asano (62' for Maeda) - 5/10

The match just flew past him.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (69' for Kamada) - 3/10

Completed just one pass in over 20 minutes of play.

Wataru Endo (87' for Tanaka) - N/A

Not enough time to make an impact.

Spain Player Ratings

Unai Simon - 6/10

The Spanish custodian made a save on Asano to prevent Japan from scoring a third goal.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

He floated an inch-perfect cross from the right for Morata to head home for Spain's opener.

Rodri - 8/10

Made excellent recoveries and completed over 200 passes in the game.

Pau Torres - 7.5/10

He ably complimented his centre-back partner's passing range but was found out in defense a few times.

Alejandro Balde - 7/10

The Barcelona youngster created a good chance for Dani Olmo towards the end of the first half.

Gavi - 7.5/10

Worked closely with his midfield cohorts Sergio Busquets and Pedri to run the show for Spain.

Sergio Busquets - 6.5/10

The Spain skipper tried to latch onto a rebound but failed to trouble the Japanese goalkeeper and got caught on the ball just minutes later.

Pedri - 7/10

Worked tirelessly in midfield and combined with Ansu Fati to create a good chance.

Neco Williams - 6.5/10

He got on the right flank nicely early on but faded as the game went by.

Alvaro Morata - 7.5/10

He put Spain in front with a fine header in the 11th minute.

Dani Olmo - 6.5/10

Tested the Japanese custodian Gonda with a fine strike in the 90th minute but he held firm.

Substitutes

Daniel Carvajal (46' for Azpilicueta) - 6/10

He dispossessed Ito when he was played through on goal in a moment of crucial intervention from the Real Madrid man.

Ferran Torres (57' for Williams) - 5/10

A peripheral figure.

Marco Asensio (57' for Morata) - 6/10

He stung Gonda's palms with a fine strike from distance.

Ansu Fati (68' for Gavi) - 6/10

Barcelona's star boy combined nicely with Pedri in the 90th minute but the chance fizzled out following a stray pass.

