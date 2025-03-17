Japan vs Bahrain Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Japan will entertain Bahrain at Saitama Stadium in the third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 (AFC) qualifiers on Thursday. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the third round thus far and are at the top of the Group C standings. The Reds have won just one of their six games.

Samurai Blue extended their winning streak in the qualifiers to two games with a 3-1 away win over China in November. Koki Ogawa bagged a brace while Ko Itakura scored in the first half. It was their fifth win of the campaign and they have all but ensured their direct qualification into the main event next year.

The visitors are winless in the third round since a win over Australia in the campaign opener in September. They hosted Australia in the reverse fixture in November and played a 2-2 draw. Mahdi Abduljabbar scored twice in quick succession to give them the lead before Kusini Yengi equalized in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Japan vs Bahrain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 14 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 11 wins. The Reds have two wins to their name and just one meeting between them has ended in a draw.

Samurai Blue are on a four-game winning streak against the visitors and registered a comfortable 5-0 away win in the reverse fixture in September.

Japan have won nine of their last 10 games in the World Cup qualifiers while keeping eight clean sheets.

Bahrain have conceded 10 goals in six games in the qualifiers, with only four teams across three groups in the AFC qualifiers conceding more.

The hosts have the best attacking record in the AFC third-round qualifiers, scoring 22 goals in six games.

Japan vs Bahrain Prediction

Samurai Blue have won five of their six games in the third round and will look to continue their unbeaten streak here. They have scored at least three goals in four games in that period and are expected to enjoy a prolific outing. They have a 100% home record against Bahrain.

The Red Devils have failed to score in three of their last five games in the qualifiers. They won the Arabian Gulf Cup in January, winning four of their five games in the competition, and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they have failed to score in three of their last four meetings against the hosts while conceding 11 goals.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, the hosts are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Japan 3-0 Bahrain

Japan vs Bahrain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Japan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

