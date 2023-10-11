Japan vs Canada Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2023

Japan will face Canada at the Denka Big Swan Stadium on Friday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment as they continue their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup next year. They beat Turkey 4-2 in their last match, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Stade de Reims' Keito Nakamura, who netted a brace.

Following Friday's game, Japan will host Tunisia at the Noevir Stadium Kobe next Tuesday in another friendly match before kicking off their World Cup qualifying campaign against Macau next month.

Canada, meanwhile, had mixed results in their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign back in July. They were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the competition, losing on penalties to the USA after playing out a 2-2 draw after extra time.

The visitors will now be looking to shake off their latest results and get back to winning ways before the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals next month.

Japan vs Canada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between Japan and Canada. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won the other.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in November last year with the Canadians coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win via goals from Steven Vitoria and Lucas Cavallini.

Japan are without a clean sheet in their last three matches.

Samurai Blue's last meeting against CONCACAF opposition came back in June when they faced El Salvador in a Kirin Challenge Cup clash at the Toyota Stadium which they won 6-0.

Canada were ranked 44th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 25 places behind their midweek opponents.

Japan vs Canada Prediction

Japan are on a four-game winning streak after winning just one of their five games prior. They have lost just one of their last seven matches on home soil and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Canada, on the other hand, have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions. The gulf in class and quality between the two sides coupled with their contrasting form should see Japan win on Friday.

Prediction: Japan 2-1 Canada

Japan vs Canada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Japan to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The hosts' last five matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the visitors' last four matches)