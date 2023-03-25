Japan vs Colombia Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023

Japan and Colombia will clash on Tuesday at the Yodoko Sakura Stadium in what could be an entertaining encounter between the two exciting sides.

Takuma Nishimura's 75th-minute strike helped Japan earn a 1-1 draw against Uruguay in a friendly on Friday. Federico Valverde fired Uruguay into the lead in the 38th minute. His initial volley rebounded off the post but Uruguay's captain reacted quickly to wade his way into the box to nod the ball home.

Japan conjured up a strong response and Kaoru Mitoma looked the most likely to impact proceedings. Ultimately, Nishimura got them their much-deserved equalizer shortly after coming on as a substitute.

Japan have an exciting squad and will fancy their chances against Colombia, who are coming off a hard-fought draw themselves.

Son Heung-min's first-half brace for South Korea was canceled out by two early second-half strikes from James Rodriguez and Jorge Carrascal as Colombia held their Asian opposition to a 2-2 draw. It was Jurgen Klinsmann's first game in charge of the South Korean national team.

Colombia are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions but will have their work cut out for them against a talented Japanese side on Tuesday.

Japan vs Colombia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Japan and Colombia have clashed five times in the past. Japan have won only once while Colombia have won thrice.

Colombia won the last meeting between the two sides in 2019. Radamel Falcao scored the only goal of the game from the spot.

Japan had made it to the Round of 16 of the World Cup, where they fell to Croatia on penalties.

Colombia are undefeated in their last four matches.

Japan have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five matches across all competitions.

Japan vs Colombia Prediction

Japan and Colombia could play out an entertaining contest on Tuesday. Japan have a number of talented players in their squad. Colombia have seen better days as far as their squad strength is concerned. Japan are likely to win here as they are likely to create the bulk of the chances.

Prediction: Japan 2-1 Colombia

Japan vs Colombia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Japan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

