Japan vs Croatia Head-To-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 53 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Japan and Croatia will meet at the Al Janoub Stadium in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday.

The Samurai Blue topped Group E against all odds, beating Spain 2-1 in their last group game, having also prevailed over Germany by the same scoreline earlier in the group stage.

This will be their second consecutive appearance in the knockouts of the World Cup. Japan are looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

Croatia, meanwhile, progressed from Group F as the runners-up after collecting five points in three games. The Vatreni started their campaign with a goalless draw against Morocco before seeing off Canada 4-1 in a facile victory.

The 2018 World Cup runners-up held on to a rather fortuitous goalless draw against Belgium to qualify for the last 16.

Japan vs Croatia Head-To-Head Stats

Japan and Croatia have met only three times, with the teams claiming one win each.

The Samurai Blue won their first encounter 4-3 in the 1997 Kirin Cup before the Vatreni exacted revenge at the following year's World Cup.

Davor Suker's strike earned the Balkan side a narrow 1-0 victory over Japan in the group stages of the French showpiece in 1998.

The sides then met again for another World Cup showdown in Germany in 2006, but played out a goalless draw in the group stages.

Over 16 years later, Japan and Croatia meet once again for their third duel on football's biggest stage.

Croatia Form Guide: D-W-D-W-W

Japan Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Croatia vs Japan: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Croatia have made it to the knockout stages of the World Cup consecutively for the first time as an independent nation.

Japan, too, are into the last 16 for a second World Cup running - a first in their history.

The Samurai Blue won their World Cup group for the first time in their history.

Croatia were one of the five teams that came through the first round of the competition unbeaten.

The Vatreni scored four goals in the group stages - all coming against Canada in a 4-1 comeback victory.

Both of Japan and Croatia's previous World Cup encounters came in the group stages - this is the first time they have faced each other in the knockout stages of the competition.

This will be Croatia's third appearance in the round of 16 - they have reached the quarter-finals in both their previous appearances in 1998 and 2018.

