Japan vs Jordan Prediction and Betting Tips | January 9th 2024

Japan will square off against Jordan in their final friendly ahead of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Doha on Tuesday.

Japan hosted Thailand at the Japan National Stadium in a friendly on New Year's Day, recording a thumping 5-0 win. Ao Tanaka opened the scoring in the 50th minute while Keito Nakamura, Takumu Kawamura, and Takumi Minamino were also on the scoresheet.

Jordan met reigning champions Qatar in a friendly on Friday and registered a comeback 2-1 win. Akram Afif broke the deadlock in the 11th minute from the penalty spot for Qatar. Yazan Al-Naimat equalized in the 51st minute and Ali Olwan scored the match-winner from the penalty spot seven minutes later.

Japan, the runners-up from the previous edition, will get their Asian Cup campaign underway against Vietnam on Sunday. Jordan, meanwhile, will meet Malaysia in their campaign opener on Monday.

Japan vs Jordan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths six times across all competitions thus far and will meet for the first time in a friendly. As expected, Japan have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with three wins. Jordan have just one win in this fixture and two games have ended in draws.

Just two of their six meetings have produced over 2.5 goals. They last met in the group stage of the 2015 Asian Cup, with Japan recording a 2-0 win.

Japan have registered nine wins on the trot across all competitions, scoring at least four goals in eight games in that period.

Jordan returned to winning ways after seven games on Friday, defeating Qatar 2-1. They have suffered seven losses in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Japan vs Jordan Prediction

The Samurai Blue head into the match in great form, recording nine wins in a row, and have kept clean sheets in their last four games. They have won their last three games with a scoreline of 5-0 and will look to build on that form.

Head coach Hajime Moriyasu has traveled to Qatar with a 26-man squad with some notable absentees. Ao Tanaka, the goalscorer in their 5-0 win over Thailand, did not make the cut alongside Kyogo Furuhashi and Daichi Kamada.

Al-Nashama pulled off an upset over reigning Asian Cup champions Qatar in a friendly on Friday and will look to continue that form here. It was the first win for head coach Hussein Ammouta, who is likely to stick with a similar starting XI from that match.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Japan's advantage in the head-to-head record, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Japan 3-1 Jordan

Japan vs Jordan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Japan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Takumi Minamino to score or assist any time - Yes