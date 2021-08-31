Japan vs Oman prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Japan will kickstart the third and final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they welcome Oman to the Panasonic Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a convincing 5-1 away victory over Kyrgyzstan in their final game of the second qualifying stage in June. Ado Onaiwu was the star of the show with a first-half hat-trick.

Oman picked up a 2-0 victory over Serbian club FC Vozvodac in a unique club vs country friendly in August.

Tani and Shibasaki among players selected to SAMURAI BLUE for the Final round of the Asian qualifiers #football https://t.co/DZ88OrbEXW — jfa_en (@jfa_en) August 29, 2021

The two sides have been grouped in Group B of the qualifiers alongside Saudi Arabia, Australia, Vietnam and China. So a bright start on matchday one could be essential to their hopes of progress.

Japan vs Oman Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 12 previous occasions and Japan are yet to lose a game against Oman.

The Blue Samurai have nine wins to their name, while three games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the group stage of the 2019 Asian Cup when Genki Haraguchi scored a first-half penalty to give Japan a 1-0 win.

Both sides are on a roll and come into this clash having won their last five games on the bounce.

Japan form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Oman form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Japan vs Oman Team News

Coach Hajime Moriyasu called up 24 players for the upcoming games against Oman and China. Seasoned veterans like Yuto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida and Eiji Kawashima were all included.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Oman

Coach Branko Ivankovic's squad is made up of predominantly domestic players, with Al-Markhiya's Jameel Al-Yahmadi the only foreign-based player in the squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Japan vs Oman Predicted XI

Japan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Shuichi Gonda (GK); Yuyto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida,Yuta Nakayama, Sei Muroya; Takumi Minamino, Genki Haraguchi, Ritsu Doan; Takefusa Kubo, Yuya Osako, Kyogo Furuhashi

Oman Predicted XI (5-4-1): Faiz Al-Rushaidi (GK); Fahmi Durbin, Juma Al-Habsi, Khalid Al-Braiki, Ali Al-Busaidi, Abdulaziz Al-Gheilani; Mohsin Al-Khaldi, Abdullah Fawaz, Salaah Al-Yahyaei, Harib Al-Saadi; Abdul Aziz Al-Muqbali

Japan vs Oman Prediction

Despite Oman's good run of form, they will be facing a different proposition in Japan. The hosts are one of the bonafide heavyweights of Asian football and have several proven performers on the biggest stages.

The visitors are likely to defend in a low-block and compress the midfield but we are predicting a comfortable victory for Japan.

Prediction: Japan 4-0 Oman

Also See: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Edited by Peter P