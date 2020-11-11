Japan vs Panama prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020

Japan are set to play Panama at the Merkur-Arena in Austria on Friday in an international friendly fixture.

Japan come into this game following a 1-0 win over Ivory Coast last month in an international friendly. A late second-half goal from Cercle Brugge centre-back Naomichi Ueda secured a narrow win for Hajime Moriyasu's side.

Panama, on the other hand, beat Costa Rica 1-0 last month in an international friendly. A first-half goal from Cienciano midfielder Abdiel Ayarza was enough for Panama to get the win over Costa Rica, who failed to find the back of the net.

Japan vs Panama Head-to-Head

Japan and Panama have faced each other just once, with Japan winning that game.

The two countries faced each other in 2018, with Japan beating Panama 3-0. Goals from Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino, Genk right-back Junya Ito and an own goal from Union Espanola centre-back Harold Cummings secured a comfortable win for the Japanese.

Japan form guide: W-L-D-W

Panama form guide: L-L-W-W

Japan vs Panama Team News

Japan will be without Arminia Bielefeld midfielder Ritsu Doan as well as Red Bull Salzburg winger Masaya Okugawa, who have both been withdrawn from the squad.

An experienced squad has been named, including Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino, Sampdoria centre-back Maya Yoshida, Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada and Villarreal winger Takefusa Kubo.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Panama will be without Universitario midfielder Alberto Quintero, who has been withdrawn. There could be potential debuts for Boluspor goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera, Atletico Sanluqueno goalkeeper Marcos Allen and Tampa Bay Rowdies attacker Juan Tejada.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Japan vs Panama Predicted XI

Japan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Schmidt, Sei Muroya, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Yuta Nakayama, Wataru Endo, Daichi Kamada, Gaku Shibasaki, Junya Ito, Musashi Suzuki, Takefusa Kubo

Panama Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Mejia, Michael Murillo, Harold Cummings, Fidel Escobar, Andres Andrade, Abdiel Ayarza, Anibal Godoy, Victor Griffith, Jorman Aguilar, Jose Fajardo, Gabriel Torres

Japan vs Panama Prediction

Japan have named a talented and strong squad. In former Southampton centre-back Maya Yoshida and Marseille right-back Hiroki Sakai, they have two highly experienced players, while Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, winger Kubo and AZ Alkmaar right-back Yukinari Sugawara are talented youngsters capable of doing well with the national team.

Panama, on the other hand, will rely on veteran Independiente del Valle attacker Gabriel Torres as well as the midfielders Anibal Godoy and Armando Cooper, who have both accumulated more than 100 caps for their country.

Japan have a talented squad and should be able to emerge victorious in this friendly international.

Prediction: Japan 1-0 Panama

