5 Premier League clubs with the highest wage bills

There is no denying that the Premier League is the biggest league in the world, in terms of the revenue it generates, its popularity and its general competitiveness.

As a result, the Premier League tends to attract some of the best players in the world, who can choose a plethora of clubs to ply their trade at. Most of the clubs in the Premier League can afford to pay big transfer fees to land big-name players and can also offer them high wages.

With clubs like Crystal Palace able to hold on to talents like Wilfried Zaha or Wolverhampton Wanderers spending big on an 18-year old striker, Premier League clubs operate at a level other football leagues across the continent can only dream of.

Five Premier League clubs with the highest wage bill

While big spending does not necessarily guarantee success at all times, the resurgence of Liverpool as a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League and beyond is something to be noted.

On that note, let us take a look at the five Premier League clubs with the highest wage bill in the competition.

#5 Liverpool - £93.8 million

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool

One of the best teams in Europe right now, Liverpool have enjoyed phenomenal success under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.

While they have not been afraid of spending big when needed, acquiring players like Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk by paying the big bucks, Liverpool have also found success in unearthing hidden gems: left-back Andrew Robertson and centre-back Joe Gomez are glowing examples of Liverpool's ability to find such talents.

2⃣1⃣ - Salah

Having brought Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas in the summer, Liverpool's wages have understandably gone up.

Key players of the team like Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as well as centre-back Virgil van Dijk and captain Jordan Henderson are all high earners at the club.

#4 Arsenal - £117.8 million

Mesut Ozil is Arsenal's highest earner

While Arsenal may not be at their very best right now, they have not shied away from splurging money on making big-money transfers and high wages over the years.

Midfielder Mesut Ozil, who has not been included in any of Arsenal's squads this season, is the club's highest earner and also one of the highest earners in the Premier League. Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who signed a new contract in the summer, isn't too far behind.

Summer signings like Willian and Thomas Partey are also on high wages. With Arsenal still finding its feet under Mikel Arteta, its wage bill could rise if the club finds success.