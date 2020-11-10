Serbia vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro Qualifiers 2020

Serbia are set to host Scotland at the Red Star Stadium on Thursday in their UEFA European Championship qualifying fixture.

Serbia come into this game after drawing 2-2 against 10-man Turkey last month in the UEFA Nations League.

Goals from Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for Serbia were cancelled out by strikes from AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and Fenerbahce utility man Ozan Tufan for Turkey, who had Lille striker Burak Yilmaz sent off in the second half.

Scotland, on the other hand, beat Czech Republic 1-0 last month in the UEFA Nations League. A goal from Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser early in the first half was enough to secure the win for Scotland.

Serbia vs Scotland Head-to-Head

In two previous encounters between the two sides, Serbia hold a slight advantage. They have won one game and drawn the other.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2013, with Serbia beating Scotland 2-0, courtesy of a brace from attacker Filip Djuricic in the second half.

Serbia form guide: D-W-L-D

Scotland form guide: W-W-W-W

Serbia vs Scotland Team News

Serbia will be without Werder Bremen centre-back Milos Veljkovic, who has been withdrawn from the squad. Sassuolo attacker Filip Djuricic tested positive for coronavirus, so he will not be available.

Inter Milan left-back Aleksandar Kolarov, Ajax winger Dusan Tadic and Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic have all been called up. There could be debuts for Rubin Kazan forward Dorde Despotovic and Olympiacos winger Lazar Randelovic.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Filip Djuricic

Scotland, on the other hand, have named an experienced squad. Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson, Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn and Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney have all been called up.

Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser and centre-back Grant Hanley are out injured.

Injured: Ryan Fraser, Grant Hanley

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Serbia vs Scotland Predicted XI

Serbia Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Predrag Rajkovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Stefan Mitrovic, Aleksandar Kolarov, Darko Lazovic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Sasa Lukic, Mihailo Ristic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mijat Gacinovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Sergej & Sasa Lukic at training today.



Safe and sound.



🇷🇸 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/QAdqVTJR64 — Serbian Football (@SerbianFooty) November 9, 2020

Scotland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Marshall, Scott McTominay, Liam Cooper, Kieran Tierney, Stephen O'Donnell, Ryan Jack, Callum McGregor, Andrew Robertson, John McGinn, Lyndon Dykes, Oli McBurnie

Your Scotland squad to take on Serbia, Slovakia and Israel.



Let's do this. pic.twitter.com/7uaXn2OdHO — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 3, 2020

Serbia vs Scotland Prediction

Serbia have named a talented squad, including Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic and Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic. They also have experience in their ranks, including former Manchester City and Roma left-back Kolarov and former Southampton attacker Tadic.

Scotland, on the other hand, will rely on full-backs Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney to provide opportunities from the wings. Striker Oli McBurnie and midfielder John McGinn could prove to be crucial in converting any chances that are created.

Serbia have a good combination of youth and experience and should prevail over Scotland.

Prediction: Serbia 2-0 Scotland

