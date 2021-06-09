Japan vs Serbia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Japan are set to play host to Serbia at the Kobe City Misaki Park Stadium on Friday for an international friendly game.

Japan come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Usmon Toshev's Tajikistan on Monday in a FIFA World Cup qualifying game. Goals from Vissel Kobe forward Kyogo Furuhashi, Southampton forward Takumi Minamino, Rostov midfielder Kento Hashimoto and Sanfrecce Hiroshima midfielder Hayao Kawabe sealed the deal for Hajime Moriyasu's Japan.

Navbahor Namangan midfielder Ehson Panjshanbe scored the consolation goal for Tajikistan.

Serbia, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Theodore Whitmore's Jamaica on Monday in an international friendly game. A first-half goal from Watford striker Andre Gray for Jamaica was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Cercle Brugge centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic for Serbia.

Japan vs Serbia Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Serbia hold the clear advantage having won both games.

The two countries last faced each other in 2013, with Serbia beating Japan 2-0. Second-half goals from forward Dusan Tadic and midfielder Milos Jojic secured the win for Serbia.

Japan form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Serbia form guide: D-W-D-W-D

Japan vs Serbia Team News

Japan

Japan have named a strong squad. Strasbourg's veteran goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima, Marseille full-back Yuto Nagatomo, Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada, Genk winger Junya Ito and Werder Bremen forward Yuya Osako have all been called up. There could be a potential debut for Yokohama F. Marinos attacker Ado Onaiwu.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Serbia

Meanwhile, Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic has named a fairly inexperienced squad. Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic, Sevilla midfielder Nemanja Gudelj, young Hellas Verona midfielder Ivan Ilic and Wolfsberger striker Dejan Joveljic have been named.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic, PAOK winger Andrija Zivkovic and Sassuolo midfielder Filip Duricic were among the players who withdrew from the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Japan vs Serbia Predicted XI

Japan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shuichi Gonda, Sei Muroya, Shogo Taniguchi, Naomichi Ueda, Yuto Nagatomo, Hidemasa Morita, Kento Hashimoto, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Genki Haraguchi, Yuya Osako

Serbia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Predrag Rajkovic, Marko Petkovic, Sava-Arangel Cestic, Stefan Mitrovic, Aleksa Terzic, Zeljko Gavric, Nemanja Gudelj, Nemanja Maksimovic, Marko Grujic, Dejan Joveljic, Nemanja Jovic

Japan vs Serbia Prediction

Japan have been in good form recently, having scored 10 goals against Myanmar and 14 goals against Mongolia. Eintracht Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada could cause problems, while Takumi Minamino is a dangerous player as well.

Serbia, on the other hand, do not possess a lot of experience in their current squad. Nemanja Gudelj has 37 caps for the senior side, but young talents like Dejan Joveljic, Ivan Ilic and Strahinja Pavlovic have a good chance to impress the manager with their performances.

Japan should be able to beat Serbia.

Prediction: Japan 2-1 Serbia

