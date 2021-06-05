Euro 2020: 5 players who could have breakthrough campaigns

UEFA Euro 2020 is all set to start after a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With teams being able to name 26-member squads, that has given national team managers the opportunity to name some young exciting talents.

There are some talented young players who will take part in Euro 2020. Like at any major international tournament, there is a good chance that a few of them could make an impact at Euro 2020. Kylian Mbappe's excellent run in the 2018 FIFA World Cup is one such example.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who could announce themselves at UEFA Euro 2020.

#1 Jeremy Doku (Belgium)

Jeremy Doku may have endured a quiet first season with Rennes. But the forward is capable of causing problems to opposing defences with his dribbling prowess and blistering pace.

The 19-year old joined Rennes from Anderlecht last summer for £23.4 million. Doku made 26 starts in Ligue 1, scoring two goals and providing three assists. The forward was predominantly used on the right wing but is also able to play on the left.

Liverpool were said to be heavily interested in signing Doku before he joined Rennes.

The Belgium international has had seven caps to his name, scoring two goals. With Eden Hazard's persistent injury issues, Doku might get a chance to make a mark at Euro 2020.

#2 Alexander Isak (Sweden)

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic not named in Sweden's squad for Euro 2020, it is likely Alexander Isak will lead the line for his country at the tournament.

Limited opportunities with Borussia Dortmund saw Isak join Real Sociedad in 2019 on a £5.8 million transfer. The 21-year old was in excellent form for the La Liga side this season, making 30 league starts and scoring 17 goals. A tall striker with good finishing ability, Isak has been linked with a return to Borussia Dortmund, while Barcelona are also said to be interested in his services.

Sweden have named some talented young players in their Euro 2020 squad, including Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski and Bologna's Mattias Svanberg. Isak, though, could make the biggest impact for Janne Andersson's team.

