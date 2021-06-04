Strongest possible starting XI for Germany | UEFA Euro 2020

UEFA Euro 2020 will mark Germany's long-standing manager Joachim Low's last tournament in charge.

Low, who has been the manager of Germany since 2006 and has led Die National Mannschaft to the Euro 2008 final and FIFA World Cup success in 2014, will step down after Euro 2020. The years after that World Cup triumph have not been as successful for Germany in major tournaments, though. They lost in the semi-final in Euro 2016 and failed to get past the group stage at the 2018 World Cup.

Die Mannschaft are certainly not one of the favourites to win Euro 2020, but they have the wherewithal to spring a surprise or two. Low has picked a squad with a heady mix of experienced and young faces; with little pressure on Germany this time, they could produce some good results at Euro 2020.

On that note, let's look at the strongest possible starting XI for Germany at UEFA Euro 2020.

Germany Goalkeeper - Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer

One of the best goalkeepers to have played the game, Germany captain Manuel Neuer will be the starting goalkeeper for his team at Euro 2020.

The 35-year old has been one of Bayern Munich and Germany's best players for quite some time now, so his experience will be vital for Joachim Low's men at Euro 2020. Neuer, who is renowned for his sweeper-keeper role, is comfortable in possession and is extremely athletic as well.

The former Schalke man has been capped 99 times by Germany. He made 33 Bundesliga appearances this season, helping Bayern Munich win the league title once again.

Other options: Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt).

