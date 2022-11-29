Japan vs Spain Head-to-Head and numbers you need to know before Match 43 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Japan are set to play Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup.

Japan come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Luis Fernando Suarez's Costa Rica in their most recent game. A late second-half goal from Herediano right-back Keysher Fuller secured the win for Costa Rica.

Spain, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Hansi Flick's Germany in their most recent fixture. A second-half goal from Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata for Spain was canceled out by a goal from Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug for Germany.

Japan vs Spain Head-to-Head Stats

Japan have played Spain once before, with the Spaniards emerging victorious on that occasion.

Japan form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Spain form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Japan vs Spain: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Japan have endured a mixed World Cup so far. A shock win over Germany was followed by a loss against Costa Rica. Hajime Moriyasu's men are currently second in their group, one point behind Spain.

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada has impressed with his performances for the Bundesliga side. The 26-year-old has 10 goal contributions in just 11 league starts this season, with Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United among the clubs linked with the former Sagan Tosu man.

Kaoru Mitoma has garnered positive reviews for his cameo appearances this season for Brighton & Hove Albion. Despite registering only 311 minutes this season in the league, the 25-year-old has managed two goal contributions. Mitoma will likely be given a more sustained run in the first team in the second half of the season.

Spain have impressed with their performances so far at the World Cup. Luis Enrique has established a clear style of play, with the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Ferran Torres seen as vital pillars in that system.

There are certain players in football who seem to thrive better at the international level rather than in club football. Alvaro Morata seems to be one such footballer. Enrique clearly trusts the 30-year-old, and Morata has so far scored two goals in the tournament, despite not starting either game in the group stage.

OptaJose @OptaJose . Critical. 2 - Álvaro Morata is the sixth player to score in consecutive games as a substitute in World Cup history (two goals), the first to do so for Spain. Critical. 2 - Álvaro Morata is the sixth player to score in consecutive games as a substitute in World Cup history (two goals), the first to do so for Spain 🇪🇸. Critical. https://t.co/y2TAXydGdc

Dani Olmo has become another integral part of Enrique's Spain. The RB Leipzig midfielder has made seven starts in the Bundesliga so far, managing three goal contributions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano “Jordi Alba, top quality player. He's the world’s best LB in final third. There's a campaign against him & Busquets, trying to get them to retire”.



Luis Enrique praised Jordi Alba, under contract until 2024.



Jordi is fully determined to stay at Barça despite Alonso's arrival. “Jordi Alba, top quality player. He's the world’s best LB in final third. There's a campaign against him & Busquets, trying to get them to retire”.Luis Enrique praised Jordi Alba, under contract until 2024.Jordi is fully determined to stay at Barça despite Alonso's arrival. https://t.co/x0kuGG03FZ

Spain will be the favorites to win this match.

