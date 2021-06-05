Japan vs Tajikistan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Japan will host Tajikistan at the Suita City Football stadium in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday.

The home side come into this game on the back of a 10-0 thrashing of Myanmar last week. Yuya Osako was the star of the show with five goals, while Takumi Minamino also got in on the act with a brace.

Tajikistan played out a 2-2 draw away to Thailand. Suphanat Mueanta scored a brace for the hosts to put them two goals ahead but Tajikistan clawed back to snatch a point late on.

Japan have already secured their progress to the third round of the qualifiers having garnered maximum points from six matches played. Tajikistan are in second spot.

Japan vs Tajikistan Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on three occasions in the past and Japan have a 100% record with three victories to their name.

Their first leg meeting ended in a 3-0 away win for Japan. Minamino scored a brace before Takuma Asano added a third for the Samurai Blue.

Japan have five wins from their last six games, Tajikistan have gone four games unbeaten.

Japan form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Tajikistan form guide: D-D-W-W-L

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Japan vs Tajikistan Team News

Japan

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu called up 36 players for the upcoming international fixtures. The squad was headlined by seasoned international and captain Maya Yoshida.

Yoshida, Keita Endo, Hiroki Sakai and Takefusa Kubo participated in the Myanmar game before joining the Japan U-23 squad in preparation for the Olympics.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Tajikistan

Coach Usmon Toshev called up 25 players for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Seasoned veterans like Davron Ergashev and Akhtam Nazarov are part of the team, as well as new names on the international scene like Karomatullozoda Alidzhoni and Khusrav Toirov.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Japan vs Tajikistan Predicted XI

Japan Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Eiji Kawashima (GK); Yuto Nagatomo, Sei Muroya, Hiroki Sakai, Naomichi Ueda; Takumi Minamino, Genki Haraguchi; Daichi Kamada; Junya Ito, Takuma Asano; Yuya Osako

Tajikistan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rustam Yatimov (GK); Davron Ergashev, Vahdat Hanonov, Tabrezi Davlatmir, Zoir Juraboev; Komron Tursunov, Abdulmumin Tursunov, Ehson Panjshanbe; Rustam Soirov, Manuchekhr Dzhalilov, Shahrom Samiyev

Also Read: Uzbekistan vs Singapore prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Japan vs Tajikistan Prediction

Japan have much better players and are overwhelming favorites in this game. Despite having already secured qualification to the next stage, the hosts still have too much firepower in their arsenal for Tajikistan to deal with.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for Japan.

Prediction: Japan 3-0 Tajikistan

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Peter P