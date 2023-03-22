Japan vs Uruguay Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th March 2023

Japan are set to play Uruguay at the Japan National Stadium on Friday in a friendly fixture.

Japan come into this game on the back of a 1-1 (1-3p) loss to Zlatko Dalic's Croatia in the World Cup. A first-half goal from Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda for Japan was canceled out by a second-half goal from Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Ivan Perisic. Croatia eventually triumphed on penalties.

Uruguay, on the other hand, beat Ghana 2-0 in their most recent game. A first-half brace from Flamengo attacker Giorgian de Arrascaeta secured the win for Uruguay.

Japan vs Uruguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Japan have won two games, lost four and drawn two.

Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma has nine goal contributions in 13 league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada has 11 goal contributions in 19 league starts for Eintracht Frankfurt so far.

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde has nine goal contributions in 23 league starts for Real Madrid this season.

Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri has shown glimpses of his talent this season, registering one assist in the league cup for Manchester United.

Japan vs Uruguay Prediction

Japan produced some good performances at the World Cup and boast a talented squad. All eyes will be on Kaoru Mitoma. The Brighton & Hove Albion forward has been immense this season at club level, and the performances of the 25-year-old have attracted interest from clubs like Manchester United.

Monaco forward Takumi Minamino and Celtic attacker Kyogo Furuhashi have not been included in the squad. The likes of Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda and Mitoma are expected to carry the responsibility of leading the country's attack, while the likes of Takefusa Kubo and Takuma Asano are expected to contribute as well.

Uruguay, on the other hand, are going through a lean phase. Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez are no longer the forces they once were, and the country has struggled to find suitable replacements for two of the best strikers of this generation.

Facundo Pellistri has been a feature for Uruguay for longer than he has been at Manchester United. The 21-year-old has taken the limited chances he has received this season, though, and has added trickery and skill to his club's frontline whenever called upon.

Japan to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Japan 1-0 Uruguay

Japan vs Uruguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Japan

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Japan to keep a clean sheet - Yes

