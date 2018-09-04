Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Jean Michael-Seri reveals why he snubbed Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham 

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.54K   //    04 Sep 2018, 11:48 IST

Fulham FC v Burnley FC - Premier League
Seri was close to joining Barcelona in the last summer transfer window

Let's put all the genteelism aside and agree that we were all a bit shocked when we learnt that Jean Michael Seri was signed by Fulham.

The thought that a player who was constantly linked with big clubs and was even on Barcelona's radar not a long time ago was going to play at Craven Cottage was quite baffling to many.

However, that's what has happened and Seri looks set to leave his mark on the Premier League after a string of impressive displays.

Seri was close to joining Barcelona in the last summer transfer window. What must have caused the 27-year-old Ivory Coast international to snub the big fish and go with Fulham who just got promoted to the Premier League.

It looks like Seri, unlike the archetypal footballer of today, wanted to join a club where he felt wanted.

Talking to The Times, Seri revealed,

"When I played for Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal, Nice came for me and they really came. Fulham wanted me the same way."
“They said, ‘We want you, come to Fulham’. Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, they saw me but they didn’t say, ‘We want you’.

There are clearly things other than money that matter to Seri when it comes to playing for a club. He went on to say,

“Because Fulham gave me this respect, although other clubs wanted me, I wanted to sign for Fulham.”
“Fulham said to my president, ‘We want Mica Seri, talk to him if he’s interested because we know Chelsea, Manchester want him and he almost signed for Barcelona but we are back in the Premier League."
“My president calls me, he says, ‘Fulham want you, do you want to go?’
“I say, ‘If they want me, they respect me’. The big clubs want me but Fulham show they want me.”

Now we all know why Seri snubbed Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs and Barcelona to join the newly promoted Fulham. He has undoubtedly made the Cottagers an extra bit exciting.

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
