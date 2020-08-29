Jiangsu Suning will hope to return to winning ways when it takes on Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League tomorrow, August 30, at the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium.

After getting off to a flyer early on with three wins and a draw, Jiangsu Suning has stumbled amid this period of three matches without a victory.

Consecutive losses against Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai Shenhua affected Jiangsu Suning's confidence to a notable extent, which was clearly visible in the lacklustre 1-1 draw against Shenzhen FC.

It was a substandard display by Jiangsu after it had taken an early lead courtesy of Alex Teixeira.

Meanwhile, Henan Jianye is also struggling to notch up points. A win is all it has managed thus far. That means that only Dalian Pro has a lower place in the table than Henan Jianye.

That win has been accompanied by three draws and as many losses, and Henan Jianye will know it has to bounce back in order to retain their Chinese Super League status.

Jianye, however, will not be helped by the fact that it has lost five of the last six away matches against Jiangsu Suning in all competitions.

Jiangsu Suning vs Henan Jianye: Head-to-Head

Jiangsu Suning has a substantial advantage over Henan Jianye, as it has won 11 of the 24 matches played between the two teams. While nine matches have finished as draws, Henan Jianye has emerged victorious only four times.

Jiangsu Suning vs Henan Jianye: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Jiangsu Suning: D-L-L-W-W

Henan Jianye: D-L-L-W-D

Jiangsu Suning vs Henan Jianye: Team News

Eder will aim to return to the scoring charts for Jiangsu Suning

Jiangsu Suning

Yang Xiotian remains the only casualty for Jiangsu Suning. The rest of the squad is well-armed, and the team is set to field their traditional 4-4-2 for this game.

Injuries: Yang Xiotian

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Ke Zhao should feature at left-back for Henan Jianye

Henan Jianye

Henan Jianye is presently struck by a couple of injuries to their first-team stars. The two players out with such setbacks are Christian Bassogog and Zhang Wentao. The former is out of the hospital, but far from regular fitness.

Injured: Christian Bassogog and Zhang Wentao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jiangsu Suning vs Henan Jianye: Probable XI

Jiangsu Suning predicted XI (4-4-2): Gu Chao; Abdugheni, Miranda, Li Ang, Zhang Cheng; Ji Xiang, Wu Xi, Mubarak Wakaso, Tian Yinong; Eder, Alex Teixeira

Henan Jianye predicted XI (5-4-1): Yan Wu; Abduwali Ablet, Gu Cao, Wang Shangyuan, Hao Chen, Yang Kuo; Ivo, Tim Chow, Xingyu Ma, Du Changjie; Henrique Dourado

Jiangsu Suning vs Henan Jianye: Match Prediction

It's a hard one to predict, as both sides are vying for the much-needed win. It should be a tight game, as the packed midfield from both camps will flood the middle of the pitch.

Jiangsu's firepower up front could prove the difference, with the strikers working together to break the shackles for their team.

Predicted score: Jiangsu Suning 2-1 Henan Jianye

