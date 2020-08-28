Shandong Luneng vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The in-form Shandong Luneng will aim to leapfrog champions Guangzhou Evergrande at the summit of Group A when it entertains Dalian Pro at the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium on August 29.

Evergrande has made a stunning start to the 2020 Chinese Super League season, but Shandong's upsurge has caught the attention of the entire chasing pack. Four wins on the trot have meant that Shandong Luneng is level on points with the leaders, with a chance to go top tomorrow.

A 5-1 thrashing of Guangzhou R&F was a real statement, as Shandong made the Chinese football fraternity take notice of its attacking capacity.

With its present form, one could barely claim Shandong can't dispatch a hapless Dalian Pro side that is yet to win a game this season.

Three draws and four losses have Dalian Pro staring down the barrel of relegation. Having misfired on both ends of the pitch, it hardly looks like there is a way out for the bottom-dwellers.

Shandong Luneng has scored at least two goals in each of its last three league matches, while Dalian Pro has shipped 14 in total this season.

Shandong Luneng vs Dalian Pro: Head-to-head

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is very evenly matched, with Shandong Luneng earning the slight historical advantage with six wins compared to five from Dalian Pro. There have been two draws between these opponents.

Shandong Luneng v Dalian Pro: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Shandong Luneng: W-W-W-W-L

Dalian Pro: D-L-L-D-L

Shandong Luneng vs Dalian Pro: Team News

Graziano Pelle will hope to continue his scoring run when Shandong welcome Dalian Pro

Shandong Luneng

Roger Guedes is ineligible to play this game, while Dai Lin's fitness is a huge concern for Shandong Luneng. Even if he is named in the squad, Lin will only feature on the bench.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dai Lin

Suspended: None

Not Available: Roger Guedes

The onus will be on Salomon Rondon to hand his side their first victory of the season

Dalian Pro

Huanhuan Shan and Lin Liangming are two players still sidelined with injuries. However, there are no other concerns for the basement side.

Injuries: Lin Liangming, Huanhuan Shan

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Shandong Luneng vs Dalian Pro: Probable XI

Shandong Luneng predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rongze Han; Liu Yang, Zheng Zheng, Liu Junshuai, Zhang Chi; Hao Junmin, Marouane Fellaini; Wu Xinghan, Duan Liuyu, Jin Jingdao; Guo Tianyu

Dalian Pro predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zhang Chong; Tong Lei, Dong Yanfeng, Marcus Danielson, Li Shuai; Marek Hamsik, Wu Wei; He Yupeng, Sam Larsson, Sun Guowen; Salomon Rondon

Shandong Luneng vs Dalian Pro: Match Prediction

It should be plain sailing for the relentless Shandong, which is capable of scoring quick-fire goals and leaving Dalian Pro with little in terms of a comeback. Expect another remarkable display from Guo Tianyu.

Predicted score: Shandong Luneng 3-0 Dalian Pro

