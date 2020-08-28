Guangzhou R&F vs Shenzhen FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Following a day's break in the Chinese Super League, Guangzhou R&F and Shenzhen FC will battle it out against each other at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base on August 29.

It is an extremely vital match for both sides, who are only separated by goal difference in Group A standings. They have both collected two wins so far, along with four losses and a draw.

Guangzhou R&F recorded morale-boosting wins against Dalian Pro and Shanghai Shenhua, before Shandong Luneng thumped them by 5-1 last time out.

It was a tough blow for a side looking to revive its Chinese Super League campaign, but there are certainly a host of plus points to take from their back-to-back victories.

Shenzhen FC is another side on the rise, having taken four points from its last two games. The Shenzhen players must have been gutted after not coming away with all three points against Jiangsu Suning despite creating the better goal-scoring opportunities in the match.

Shenzhen will be boosted by its recent record against Guangzhou R&F, as it has kept five shut-outs in six of its previous meetings with the same opposition.

On that note, we break down everything you need to know ahead of the Group A clash between Guangzhou R&F and Shenzhen FC.

Guangzhou R&F vs Shenzhen FC: Head-to-head

Shenzhen has the historical advantage in this encounter, with three more head-to-head victories than Guangzhou.

Guangzhou R&F wins: 4

Shenzhen FC wins: 7

Draws: 6

Guangzhou R&F vs Shenzhen FC: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Guangzhou R&F: D-W-L-L-L

Shenzhen FC: L-W-W-L-D

Guangzhou R&F vs Shenzhen FC: Team News

Guangzhou R&F will pin their hopes on the brilliant Moussa Dembele

Guangzhou R&F

Eran Zahavi will not be present for the game as he has been called up for international duty with Israel. Otherwise, Guangzhou R&F has plenty of options available for this game. Chen Zhechao and Li Songyi are also set to return to the matchday squad.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Roberto Donadoni has an injury-free squad at his disposal

Shenzhen FC

Shenzhen FC, barring the slight injury to Gan Chao, has a fully fit squad ahead of this game. Blerim Dzemaili is also available for selection.

Injured: Gan Chao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guangzhou R&F vs Shenzhen FC: Probable XI

Guangzhou R&F predicted XI (4-3-3): Han Jiaqi; Tang Miao, Dusko Tosic, Yi Teng, Zeng Chao; Moussa Dembele, Chun Lok Than, Zhang Gong; Ye Chugui, Renatinho, Dia Saba

Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guo Wei; Jiang Zhipeng, Wei Qiao, Zhang Yuan, Xu Yang; Ole Selnaes, Dai Wai Tsun, Li Yuanyi; Gao Lin, John Mary, Harold Preciado

Guangzhou R&F vs Shenzhen FC: Match Prediction

Guangzhou R&F has shown greater quality over the last few games, and although it was battered by Shandong, we expect the team to return with a win. Guangzhou should outwit Shenzhen in midfield, score a couple of goals and avoid a late scare.

Predicted score: Guangzhou R&F 2-1 Shenzhen FC

