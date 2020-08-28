Spartak Moscow vs Arsenal Tula prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

The Russian Premier League presents yet another intriguing game tomorrow as a resilient Arsenal Tula side travels to the Russian capital to take on Spartak Moscow. The home side has started the season well but may face a few obstacles against Arsenal Tula at the Otkrytie Arena.

Spartak Moscow is currently in second place in the Russian Premier League table and is one of only two unbeaten teams left in the top division this season. The home team picked up a crucial 2-1 victory against local rivals Lokomotiv Moscow earlier this week and will go into this game brimming with confidence.

Arsenal Tula also managed to pick up an important victory against Dynamo Moscow last week but was held to a draw by ten-man Khimki on Tuesday. The Tula-based outfit has suffered from defensive lapses this season and needs to pull up its socks against Spartak Moscow.

Both Kangwa brothers, playing for Arsenal Tula, have been shown red cards tonight.

Wonder if anything like that ever happened in football before... pic.twitter.com/1kAyNmvXdn — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) August 14, 2020

Spartak Moscow vs Arsenal Tula Head-to-Head

Spartak Moscow and Arsenal Tula have fought a few exceptional battles in the past and the head-to-head record between the two sides is a perfect reflection of the intensity of this budding rivalry. The two teams have played ten games against each other and Spartak Moscow and Arsenal Tula have won five games apiece.

Arsenal Tula dominated this fixture in 2019 and managed 3-0 and 1-0 victories against Spartak Moscow last year. The Moscow-based team has improved tremendously since those games and will put in an improved performance tomorrow.

Spartak Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: D-W-L-L-D

Arsenal Tula form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-W-D-W-D

Spartak Moscow vs Arsenal Tula Team News

Spartak Moscow will want to win tomorrow

Spartak Moscow

Russian international Aleksandr Kokorin is currently recuperating from a muscle injury and has been ruled out till September. Ezequiel Ponce has successfully recovered from his injury but may not be risked for this game.

Injured: Aleksandr Kokorin, Alexander Selikhov

Doubtful: Ezequiel Ponce

Suspended: None

Arsenal Tula has been inconsistent this season

Arsenal Tula

Arsenal Tula has several injuries to deal with and will be unable to field Mikhail Levashov and Evgeni Lutsenko against Spartak Moscow. Several star players have also picked up niggles over the past few weeks and may not feature in this match.

Injured: Mikhail Levashov, Evgeni Lutsenko

Doubtful: Aleksandr Denisov, Maksim Belyaev, Yuri Kovalev

Suspended: None

Spartak Moscow vs Arsenal Tula Predicted XI

Spartak Moscow XI (3-4-3): Aleksandr Maksimenko; Georgi Dzhikiya, Samuel Gigot, Pavel Maslov; Ayrton Lucas, Nail Umyarov, Alex Kral, Roman Zobnin; Zelimkhan Bakaev, Aleksandr Sobolev, Jordan Larsson

So we heard Henrik Larsson watches every Jordan’s game 😏



Get your €100m or don’t even bother to contact us. https://t.co/L9ZuP4RZQO — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) August 21, 2020

Arsenal Tula XI (3-4-2-1): Artur Nigmatullin; Robert Bauer, Artem Sokol, Taras Burlak; Valeri Gromyko, Kings Kangwa, Georgi Kostadinov, Kirill Kombarov; Daniil Lesovoy, Vladislav Panteleev; Evans Kangwa

Spartak Moscow vs Arsenal Tula Prediction

Spartak Moscow is currently in a rich vein of form and the likes of Jordan Larsson and Aleksandr Sobolev will relish the prospect of taking advantage of Arsenal Tula's shaky defensive unit. The home side is a favourite in this fixture and will want to consolidate its position in the table with a victory.

Arsenal Tula slumped to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Khimki this week and needs to win this fixture to improve its top-four chances. Evans Kangwa will be the chief threat for his side and will have to be at his best to trouble Spartak Moscow.

Prediction: Spartak Moscow 3-1 Arsenal Tula

