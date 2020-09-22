Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou Evergrande prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Jiangsu Suning are set to play Guangzhou Evergrande at the Jinzhou Stadium on Thursday in their next Chinese Super League fixture.

Jiangsu Suning come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Shanghai Shenhua on Monday at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base. In a drab encounter, both teams managed a combined four shots on target, despite Jiangsu Suning having the likes of Italy international Eder and Brazilian forward Alex Teixeira in the squad.

Guangzhou Evergrande, on the other hand, beat Henan Jianye 2-1 at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium on Monday. Goals from China international Elkeson and Brazil international and former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho sealed the victory for Fabio Cannavaro's side. Ivo scored the sole goal for Henan Jianye.

After beating Henan Jianye 2:1, Guangzhou Evergrande have secured the winner position of the Dalian Group with 2 games remaining. They will play vs the 4th of the Suzhou Group in the CSL playoff 1st round. Their record as of now: 12 W 1 D 1 L. 29 goals scored 10 goals conceded. pic.twitter.com/qp6j9eB2m3 — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 21, 2020

Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou Evergrande Head-to-Head

In 22 previous encounters between the two sides, Guangzhou Evergrande hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost four and drawn four.

Guangzhou Evergrande beat Henan Jianye 2:1 and it's their 5th CSL win in a row. Elkeson's penalty goal opened the deadlock. Paulinho doubled the lead after Fernando Henrique's shot was parried out. Henan Jianye could have equalized 2:2 but Fernando Karanga's penalty was saved. pic.twitter.com/OlOgVRnsQK — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 21, 2020

Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 win for Guangzhou Evergrande. Elkeson and Paulinho scored the goals for their side, with Eder scoring the consolation goal for Jiangsu Suning. Guangzhou Evergrande managed to hold on despite defender Zhang Linpeng getting sent off in the first half.

Jiangsu Suning form guide in the Chinese Premier League: W-W-D-D-D

Guangzhou Evergrande form guide in the Chinese Premier League: W-W-W-W-W

Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou Evergrande Team News

Jiangsu Suning have no known injury issues, and manager Cosmin Olaroiu is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Guangzhou Evergrande will likely be without forward Wei Shihao, with the China international recovering from an injury. Other than that, there are no injury concerns and manager Fabio Cannavaro looks set to have every player of his squad fit and available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Wei Shihao

Suspended: None

Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI

Jiangsu Suning Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gu Chao, Abduhamit Abdugheni, Miranda, Li Ang, Zhou Yun, Luo Jing, Wu Xi, Tian Yinong, Alex Teixeira, Eder, Ivan Santini

Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liu Dianzou, Zhang Linpeng, Tyias Browning, Park Ji-soo, Gao Zhunyi, Liao Lisheng, He Chao, Paulinho, Fernando Henrique, Elkeson, Yang Liyu

Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou Evergrande Prediction

Jiangsu Suning have drawn their last three league games, and would like to make a statement by getting a positive result out of this fixture. Much will rely on forwards Eder, Alex Teixeira and Ivan Santini.

Guangzhou Evergrande, on the other hand, have won their last five league games and lie at the top of the table. Midfielder Paulinho and striker Elkeson have been crucial for some time now and that dependency looks set to continue.

Jiangsu Suning have some good players, but Guangzhou Evergrande are in stellar form and should be able to edge past their opponents.

Prediction: Jiangsu Suning 0-2 Guangzhou Evergrande

