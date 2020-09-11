Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou R&F prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Jiangsu Suning are set to play Guangzhou R&F at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base on Sunday in their next Chinese Super League (CSL) fixture.

Jiangsu Suning come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Dalian Pro on Tuesday. Former West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon scored for Dalian Pro, with Brazil international Miranda scoring the equaliser for Jiangsu Suning.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou R&F beat Henan Jianye 3-1 on Tuesday at the Jinzhou Stadium. A brace from Dia Saba and a Ye Chugui goal secured the win for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side. An Henrique Dourado penalty proved to be scant consolation for Henan Jianye.

Without Eran Zahavi, Guangzhou R&F beat Henan Jianye 3:1 after 3 losses in a row. Dia Saba, Eran Zahavi's Israeli partner, is arguably the man of the match. After his header turned into Henan's own goal, he scored 1 goal and made 1 assist for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side. pic.twitter.com/5tttJ5iMa2 — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 8, 2020

Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou R&F Head-to-Head

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Guangzhou R&F have won five games, lost six and drawn six.

Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 victory for Jiangsu Suning, courtesy of an Alex Teixeira first-half brace.

Jiangsu Suning form guide in the Chinese Premier League: L-D-W-W-D

Guangzhou R&F form guide in the Chinese Premier League: W-L-L-L-W

Advertisement

Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou R&F Team News

Jiangsu Suning have no known injury issues, and manager Cosmin Olaroiu is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Similarly, Guangzhou R&F manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst looks likely to have his entire squad fit and available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: Top 10 football teams in the world- Football club ranking September 2020

Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou R&F Predicted XI

Jiangsu Suning Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gu Chao, Ji Xiang, Miranda, Li Ang, Zhou Yun, Xie Pengfei, Wu Xi, Mubarak Wakaso, Huang Zichang, Alex Teixeira, Eder

🇬🇭 Mubarak Wakaso was named Man of the Match in just his second game for Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League



Wakaso had 92% passing accuracy, completing 13 of his 14 long passes and won over 70% of his duels



Baller 🔥 pic.twitter.com/73YkWGtTzk — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) August 5, 2020

Guangzhou R&F Predicted XI (4-4-2): Han Jiaqi, Tang Miao, Li Songyi, Dusko Tosic, Ye Chugui, Huang Zhengyu, Mousa Dembele, Chang Feiya, Renatinho, Dia Saba

Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou R&F Prediction

Jiangsu Suning are eight points ahead of Guangzhou R&F in the league table. Much will depend on the form of Brazilian attacker Alex Teixeira and Italy international Eder, who look likely to lead the attack for their side.

Guangzhou R&F, on the other hand, have won lost three of their last five games. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will hope that the win against Henan Jianye acts as a catalyst for more victories, with Israel international Dia Saba pivotal to their performances.

Prediction: Jiangsu Suning 2-1 Guangzhou R&F