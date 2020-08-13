The Chinese Super League heads into the next set of fixtures starting with Group A, as pacesetters Jiangsu Suning take on Shanghai Shenhua at the Jinzhou Stadium tomorrow.

It's been a simply outstanding start to the brand-new season for Jiangsu Suning. They are the only team besides Beijing Guoan to stay undefeated in the competition so far.

Jiangsu Suning have gained a strong foothold at the top of the Group A standings with three wins and a draw. They haven't scored a lot of goals but have managed to get positive results and prove that they're the team to beat this season. The leaders have shown that they have a knack of digging wins out.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Shenhua's two wins have been sandwiched between an opening day loss and a draw recently against Dalian Pro.

They've lost five of their last 10 outings against the Nanjing-side. But a win here could really open up the group, with the tourney still in its early stages.

On that note, we break down everything you need to know ahead of Jiangsu Suning's crucial Chinese Super League face-off against Shanghai Shenhua.

Jiangsu Suning v Shanghai Shenhua: Head-to-head

Jiangsu Suning wins: 8

Shanghai Shenhua wins: 8

Draws: 10

Jiangsu Suning v Shanghai Shenhua: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions including friendlies)

Jiangsu Suning: W-W-D-W-L

Shanghai Shenhua: D-W-W-L-W

Jiangsu Suning v Shanghai Shenhua: Team News

Former Inter Milan forward is set to start in a strike partnership with Alex Teixeira

Jiangsu Suning

The injuries just keep on adding for Jiangsu Suning despite positive results on the field. Suning coach Cosmin Olaroiu is set to be without the services of three players.

While Yang Xiaotian remains a regular name on the injury list, Xie Pengfei is not expected to regain full fitness for this match. Gao Tianyi is a huge miss, as he adds the extra depth to their midfield ranks.

Injuries: Xie Pengfie, Yang Xiotian, Gao Tianyi

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Star forward Kim Shin Wook's injury is a cause for concern

Shanghai Shenhua

Shanghai Shenhua have been rocked by an injury setback to star forward Kim Shin-Wook. He'll be a huge miss for them and Yang Xu should deputise as a like-for-like replacement.

Elsewhere, there are no new concerns or suspensions for either side.

Injuries: Kim Shin-Wook

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Jiangsu Suning v Shanghai Shenhua: Probable XI

Jiangsu Suning predicted XI (4-4-2): Gu Chao; Abdugheni, Miranda, Li Ang, Zhang Cheng; Ji Xiang, Wu Xi, Mubarak Wakaso, Luo Jing; Eder, Alex Teixeira

Shanghai Shenhua predicted XI (4-4-2): Zeng Cheng; Zhao Mingjian; Zhu Chenjie, Feng Xiaoting, Wen Jiabao; Cao Yunding, Peng Xinli, Qian Jiegei, Giovanni Moreno; Stephan El Shaarawy, Yang Xu

Jiangsu Suning v Shanghai Shenhua: Match Prediction

Shanghai have the strength to outmuscle Jiangsu in midfield. But they have to be wary of their front two as well as Mubarak Wakaso, who loves to drift into spaces and create chances.

They should, however, overcome Suning and hand them their first defeat of the season, courtesy a couple of goals and some tight defending.

Predicted score: Jiangsu Suning 1-2 Shanghai Shenhua

