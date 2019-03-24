'Joao Felix one of the best Portuguese talents after Cristiano Ronaldo', says Benfica president

Benfica president Luis Felipe Vieira has hailed forward Joao Felix as one of the best players to have emerged from Portugal after Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

After his arrival from the youth ranks of Porto, Felix made his professional debut on September 2016 to become the youngest player to debut for Benfica B.

Since his first team promotion, the 19-year-old has hogged the spotlight at the club, registering ten goals and five assists in just eighteen appearances so far this season.

His exploits in his home country has attracted the interest of a number of football giants in England and Italy among others. Manchester United, Juventus and Liverpool are reported to be actively pursuing the teenage sensation but Vieira has maintained that Benfica are not interested in selling.

Vieira has heaped praise on Felix whose performances appear to have vindicated the club's decision to invest in young talent.

Speaking to Tuttosport, he said, "There is only one sure thing: Felix is one of the best talents produced by Portuguese football after Ronaldo."

"He has an incredible technique, he is fast and also very intelligent. He is also a good person, he shows he has important values that make me very proud."

"Obviously I'm happy. Now it is clear that our project of betting on young people is bearing the desired results."

In response to the interest from other clubs, the club president said, "You should ask [Juventus and Real Madrid if they are interested in Felix]."

"We, at this moment, are not interested in selling and soon we will increase the figure of Felix's clause."

"It is neither the time nor the right occasion to talk about these things."

Benfica currently sit at the summit of the Primeira Liga but are level on points with Porto. The league leaders are next scheduled to face Tondela on March 30.

