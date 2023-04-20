Joao Felix and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among 8 high-profile Chelsea stars who could leave this summer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in ending their association with the likes of Joao Felix and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Since the Todd Boehly-led Clearlake Capital takeover last summer, the Blues have been on a spending spree unlike ever seen before. The club dished out over £550 million to rope in a whopping 18 players in two transfer windows.

However, the west London outfit have failed to make the most of their transfer activity in the ongoing 2022-23 season. They are currently languishing in the 11th spot in the Premier League table, with just 39 points from 31 matches. Suffice to say, the club's hopes of finishing in a European place have diminished over time.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Paul Merson blasts the running of Chelsea this season. 🗣️ “You can’t have 30 players there, even if you have 11 v 11 you’ll have 8 players sitting out. It’s impossible. We’re talking about international footballers. They need to get the new manager in now.”Paul Merson blasts the running of Chelsea this season. 🗣️ “You can’t have 30 players there, even if you have 11 v 11 you’ll have 8 players sitting out. It’s impossible. We’re talking about international footballers. They need to get the new manager in now.”Paul Merson blasts the running of Chelsea this season. 😡 https://t.co/AXnfdsmQa9

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are aiming to sell eight players, including Felix and Aubameyang, in the upcoming summer transfer window. The club are keen to both raise transfer funds and make room for potential incomings.

Felix, 23, arrived from Atletico Madrid on a six-month loan deal, hoping to breathe new life into the Blues' lackluster campaign. However, he has scored just two goals in 15 matches across all competitions for Frank Lampard's side.

Aubameyang, on the other hand, sealed a summer move to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona for around £10 million last summer. Similar to Felix, he has also failed to shine at his new club, scoring just thrice in 19 matches so far.

Apart from the two aforementioned players, Chelsea are also interested in cashing in on Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech. They could also sell Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher this summer.

Simon Phillips offers update on Chelsea midfielder's contract situation

Speaking to GiveMeSport, reliable journalist Simon Phillips asserted that Chelsea are preparing an improved contract offer for Liverpool-linked Mason Mount ahead of the summer transfer window. He said:

"Right now, I'm told that the focus is on getting Mount back to full fitness and back to better form. We saw him come in against Real Madrid [in the first leg] and he was of the only Blues' players that looked like a threat."

Claiming that the Blues are confident about Mount extending his contract, Phillips continued:

"That's what Chelsea want right now. They just want him to be on the pitch and playing well, but the talks will soon come. The Blues are feeling a little bit more optimistic that the new set of terms that they're going to put on the table will hopefully be accepted by Mount before the start of the new season."

Mount, 24, is currently in a contract standoff with his boyhood club as he is keen to see his £80,000-per-week wage tripled, according to the Daily Mail. Liverpool have emerged as a potential future destination for the Englishman.

So far, the 2021 UEFA Champions League winner has registered 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 games for Chelsea.

Poll : 0 votes