×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Joaquin Caparrós:  "I am going to fight a great war"

Juan Arango
CONTRIBUTOR
News
08 Apr 2019, 07:25 IST

RCD Espanyol v Sevilla FC - La Liga
RCD Espanyol v Sevilla FC - La Liga

Sevilla kept their European Cup hopes alive after beating Sevilla defeated Valladolid 2-0 thanks to goals by Roque Mesa and Munir. Through all that, the story that overshadowed what occurred on the pitch is the one that emerged off of it afterward.

Sevilla boss Joaquín Caparrós announced during the post-match press conference that he was diagnosed with chronic leukemia. As per the coach, he said that this ailment would not inhibit him from continuing his responsibilities.

"You all know that my red blood boils. There was a fight between my red blood (cells) and my white blood (cells)- I have chronic leukemia," said Caparrós after the match. "I can live my life normally. I want to enjoy my coaching career."

Caparrós, a football personality that has identified with Sevilla throughout his career, took over his beloved club for a third time just over three weeks ago after Pablo Machín was sacked. He was also serving as the club's sporting director until recently when the former Roma sporting director Monchi decided to return to Andalusia after a last-minute change of heart that saw him say nix Arsenal.

This is the second time in a span of three years that Sevilla find themselves in a similar situation. In 2017, then-coach Eduardo Berizzo was diagnosed with prostate cancer was able to overcome it. Unfortunately for him, he would be sacked on 22 December of 2017 after losing 3-1, just 24 days after undergoing surgery to remove the tumor. He would then be replaced by Vincenzo Montella.

With the win, Sevilla now have 49 points, one behind Getafe for the final Champions League spot. More important, Sevilla have two crucial matches coming up in terms of their short-term objectives. Next weekend, the hispalenses will face city rivals Real Betis in another edition of the Sevilla derby at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. They will then head to Madrid to face Getafe.

This promises to be a very charged finish to the season for Sevilla as they will definitely rally around their coach to finish the season as strong as possible.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Sevilla FC Football Real Betis Football Munir El-Haddadi Roque Mesa La Liga News La Liga Teams
Juan Arango
CONTRIBUTOR
La Liga: Sevilla and Betis tipped to seal Europa League spots
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi gets a standing ovation from Real Betis fans in LaLiga game
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi scores a sensational free-kick against Real Betis in LaLiga - Twitter Reactions
RELATED STORY
Interview: Marc Bartra and the pursuit of happiness
RELATED STORY
'I do not know if Pelé had the continuity of Messi', says Real Betis boss
RELATED STORY
Real Betis v Real Madrid: Predicted XI, Team News | La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid set to battle AC Milan for €50M rated midfielder after signing Porto's Militao
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Lionel Messi scores an absolute scorcher to complete his 51st career hat-trick against Real Betis
RELATED STORY
La Liga 18-19: Real Betis 1-4 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona beat Real Betis 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us