Joaquin Caparrós: "I am going to fight a great war"

RCD Espanyol v Sevilla FC - La Liga

Sevilla kept their European Cup hopes alive after beating Sevilla defeated Valladolid 2-0 thanks to goals by Roque Mesa and Munir. Through all that, the story that overshadowed what occurred on the pitch is the one that emerged off of it afterward.

Sevilla boss Joaquín Caparrós announced during the post-match press conference that he was diagnosed with chronic leukemia. As per the coach, he said that this ailment would not inhibit him from continuing his responsibilities.

"You all know that my red blood boils. There was a fight between my red blood (cells) and my white blood (cells)- I have chronic leukemia," said Caparrós after the match. "I can live my life normally. I want to enjoy my coaching career."

Caparrós, a football personality that has identified with Sevilla throughout his career, took over his beloved club for a third time just over three weeks ago after Pablo Machín was sacked. He was also serving as the club's sporting director until recently when the former Roma sporting director Monchi decided to return to Andalusia after a last-minute change of heart that saw him say nix Arsenal.

This is the second time in a span of three years that Sevilla find themselves in a similar situation. In 2017, then-coach Eduardo Berizzo was diagnosed with prostate cancer was able to overcome it. Unfortunately for him, he would be sacked on 22 December of 2017 after losing 3-1, just 24 days after undergoing surgery to remove the tumor. He would then be replaced by Vincenzo Montella.

With the win, Sevilla now have 49 points, one behind Getafe for the final Champions League spot. More important, Sevilla have two crucial matches coming up in terms of their short-term objectives. Next weekend, the hispalenses will face city rivals Real Betis in another edition of the Sevilla derby at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. They will then head to Madrid to face Getafe.

This promises to be a very charged finish to the season for Sevilla as they will definitely rally around their coach to finish the season as strong as possible.

