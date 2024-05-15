"Job's not finished" - Erling Haaland sends message on social media after starring for Manchester City in 2-0 Spurs win

Erling Haaland scored two to make it 2-0 for Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur and keep the Blues in control of the EPL title race as we enter the last matchday. Erling Haaland shared a photo of him celebrating his second goal against Tottenham on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"Job's not finished"

Expand Tweet

Manchester City's match against Tottenham Hotspur was one of the most clutch matches of the tournament. Manchester City's title race with Arsenal depended on the result, and all Arsenal fans were rooting for their north London rivals. Moreover, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa were also competing for the final Champions League spot.

The game started on equal footing, but Pep Guardiola's men weren't at their sharpest and frequently lost possession. The game changed in the second half as Kevin De Bruyne delivered a perfect ball from the right wing into Erling Haaland's stride. Haaland made no mistake and delivered an easy tap-in to open the scoring for Pep Guardiola's side.

Tottenham's best chance in the match came in the 85th minute as Son Hueng Min found himself one-on-one with substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. However, Ortega held his ground and blocked the incoming shot with an outstretched right foot.

Manchester City scored their second goal from the penalty box after Pedro Porro brought down Jeremy Doku. Erling Haaland converted the penalty to make it 2-0 for the visitors.

How does the EPL title race look for Erling Haaland's team after this win?

English Premier league Trophy (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Although Manchester City are within touching distance of winning their sixth Premier League title in seven years, they aren't there yet. The Blues lead the table with 88 points and are closely followed by Arsenal with 86. However, Arsenal has the better GD, edging out the Blues by just one goal.

Arsenal must win their last match against Everton and hope that Pep Guardiola's men drop points vs. West Ham. Five different scenarios can arise on the final matchday.

Arsenal lose: If Arsenal lose against Everton, they will finish the season on 86 points. Manchester City will be declared EPL 2023-24 champions regardless of their result against West Ham. Arsenal draw: Arsenal will finish on 87 points, and Manchester City will again be declared the winners regardless of the result of their last game. Both win: Arsenal and Manchester City will finish with 89 and 91 points, respectively. Manchester City will be declared Champions. Arsenal win and Manchester City draw: Both will end up with 89 points. However, Arsenal will win the EPL because of their better goal difference. Arsenal win and Manchester City lose: Arsenal and Manchester City will finish with 89 and 88 points, respectively. Arsenal will win the EPL.

In an interview with City+, Erling Haaland stressed the importance of finishing the job and not becoming complacent about the win.

"Focus on the next game and try not to think too much. Let's all get together and finish this," he said in the interview with City +

Manchester City will face West Ham, and Arsenal will face Everton on May 19, the last matchday of EPL 2023-24.