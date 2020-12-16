Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has said that Blues forward Timo Werner needs to work on his finishing in an interview with Amazon Prime Video. Cole has also suggested that Frank Lampard should consider taking him out of the side when other players return.

Chelsea suffered their second consecutive defeat in the space of a few days in the Premier League against Wolves on Tuesday night. The West London club lost 2-1, and summer signing Timo Werner struggled to make an impact in the game.

The former RB Leipzig man had a blistering start to life at Chelsea but has now gone eight games without a goal in all competitions. Frank Lampard possesses a wealth of attacking options and former Blue, Joe Cole, believes it is time for Lampard to drop Timo Werner.

"I think Werner, when he comes in off that left, he's very very dangerous. I just think he needs to brush up on his finishing, but he's a young striker and he will do that."

"So I've got no doubts he'll be a top player for Chelsea but there's options now and he [Lampard] needs to move it around. Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi to come back in, freshen it up at some point. Take Werner out, bring him back in."

Joe Cole has criticised Timo Werner’s wayward finishing following Chelsea’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Rennes and says he hopes Frank Lampard can convince Olivier Giroud to stay at the club beyond January. pic.twitter.com/yXia15rEud — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) November 25, 2020

Joe Cole tells Frank Lampard to give Timo Werner a rest as 'he needs to brush up on his finishing'

Timo Werner.

Timo Werner has had a blistering start to life at Chelsea but has seen his form drop off of late. The German started the season as Chelsea's first choice striker but is now being deployed as a left winger, as Frank Lampard prefers to play Tammy Abraham or Olivier Giroud up top due to their physical presence.

Timo Werner will face heavy competition for places on the wing when Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson Odoi return from injury.

Advertisement

"Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi to come back in, freshen it up at some point. Take Werner out, bring him back in. It's a marathon to win a title usually, and certainly this year. You've got to use your whole squad. So Werner maybe come out, bring the other lads back in," said Cole.

Despite saying that Werner should be dropped, Cole has stated that he is a big fan of the former RB Leipzig man and believes both he and Kai Havertz will eventually prove their worth.

🔵 Hakim Ziyech

🔵 Timo Werner

🔵 Kai Havertz



"I don't see how they cannot threaten! I can see only good times ahead for this team."



Are Chelsea genuine title contenders? 🤔 Joe Cole believes so... pic.twitter.com/At3FC67TvR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 21, 2020

"I think he's had a good start to his Chelsea career. You can compare him with other big foreign imports, sometimes they come to this league, certainly in these situations you have to understand it might take time for them to settle."

"I think for him and Hazvertz it has as well. Werner probably settled in a little bit quicker. They are two top players. I know because you see the glimpses. But I have no doubt Werner and Havertz will be massive players for Chelsea."

Chelsea will be hoping their German stars return to full form as they approach a gruelling run of fixtures during the festive period.