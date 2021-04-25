Joe Cole makes bold prediction for Leeds United vs Manchester United Premier League clash

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has backed Leeds United to claim a shock victory over Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday evening in the Premier League.

Manchester United head into Sunday's fixture against Marcelo Bielsa's side on the back of an impressive 3-1 victory over Burnley last Sunday. The Red Devils have been one of the in-form teams in the Premier League in recent weeks, winning all of their last five games in the competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have shown vast improvement in recent months after enduring a poor start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign. Manchester United are currently in second place in the Premier League table.

A victory over Leeds on Sunday would take them to within eight points of leaders Manchester City with five games left to go in the season.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are currently in tenth place in the Premier League table. Marcelo Bielsa's side have won three and drawn two of their last five games in the league.

Leeds have endured an impressive first season back in the Premier League and have caused a number of upsets against top clubs this season, including their 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium two weeks ago.

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has backed The Whites to cause an upset once more on Sunday evening. Cole believes Manchester United will have one eye on their Europa League semi-final against AS Roma on Thursday.

'I'm going to go with Leeds. I just think Man United might have other things on their mind. They're safely in the top four, they've got the semi-finals next week," Cole told Metro.

'Knowing the players at that stage of the season. And Leeds are the sort of team where if you're on it, you'll beat them. If you're not, you won't. That's because of the way they play."

"The energy, Bielsa gets them at it. They are one of my favorite teams to watch."

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could look to rest some of his key players against Leeds

Manchester United have taken part in 5 semi-finals in the last two seasons and have failed to progress to a final of any competition. Ole Gunner Solskjaer's side are the favorites to win the Europa League this season.

The Norwegian could therefore look to rest the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani against Leeds on Sunday, as he will have one eye on Manchester United's Europa League semi-final on Thursday against AS Roma.

Manchester United have all but confirmed their qualification for the Champions League next season and are unlikely to catch Premier League leaders Manchester City with just five games to go. Solskjaer will therefore place more importance on the Europa League than the Premier League in the coming weeks.