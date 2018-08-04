Reports: Joe Hart set to join Burnley

What's the rumour?

England international Joe Hart is set to make a permanent move to fellow Premier League side Burnley. If reports are to be believed, the goalkeeper is supposed to have a medical at Burnley tonight, in a deal believed to be worth £4 million plus add ons.

Is Hart on the move again?

In case you didn't know..

Joe Hart has had a successful career at City, winning the Premier League twice and the Golden Glove four times. However, with the arrival of Pep Guardiola, his discomfiture with the ball at his feet led to him being sent out on loan to Italian side Genoa and PL side West Ham.

Ederson Moraes has firmly established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper, and Hart does not seem to have a future at City.

The heart of the matter

Burnley are currently competing in the Europa League qualifiers for a place in the group stages. Hart would be looking to revitalize his career at Turf Moor. With Burnley facing a goalkeeping injury crisis currently, he would look to quickly cement his place at the No. 1 at the club. It will not be easy task, as he faces competition from fellow Englishmen Nick Pope and Tom Heaton, along with ex Manchester United keeper Andres Lindegaard.

Rumour rating: 8/10

This transfer seems like a win-win for both parties involved, and Burnley need a new goalkeeper, given their injury crisis. Hart could kick-start his career again, and with his career at a dead end at City, a move would favour him.

What's next?

If it goes through, this might only be the second signing by Burnley FC this transfer window, with central defender Ben Gibson reportedly signing for £15 million from championship side Middlesbrough. Burnley need to sign more players before deadline day if they are to compete in Europe.