Liverpool's Joel Matip likely to miss Sunday's crucial game against Manchester United

Liverpool defender Joel Matip could miss his side's crucial game against Manchester United on Sunday. Reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp will only play Matip if he sees the center-back train twice.

According to The Mirror, Matip is struggling to prove his fitness ahead of Liverpool's top of the table clash with Manchester United. The Cameroonian's latest injury adds to Liverpool's defensive injury crisis.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been left desperately short in defence in recent weeks, thanks to the long-term injuries suffered by Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool have also had to make do without Matip in recent weeks after he picked up an adductor injury in the draw with West Brom.

The Merseyside club have endured a poor run of form of late. They have scored just once in their games against West Brom, Newcastle, and Southampton, picking up only two points from those three encounters.

On the other hand, Manchester United have won five of their last six Premier League games. The Red Devils leapfrogged Liverpool to go top of the league following their 1-0 victory over Burnley on Tuesday.

Liverpool were heavy favorites to retain their Premier League title this season. However, an injury crisis coupled with poor form in front of goal has made many question whether they have the depth in their squad to compete with United.

Joel Matip is reportedly yet to resume full first-team training ahead of Sunday's game.

Jurgen Klopp would allegedly need to see him in two first-team training sessions in order for him to play. The 29-year-old is only taking part in 'specially prepared sessions' with Liverpool physios at the moment.

Matip's struggles to get himself ready for the big game leave Klopp with a major dilemma at center-back.

The German tactician may once again resort to playing midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in the center of defence, or might take a gamble by starting youngster Rhys Williams.

Manchester United have been tipped as favorites to win what could be a mid-season title decider due to their sparkling form.

Liverpool, however, have proven that they can still turn up for the big games, as they did against Tottenham earlier in the season.