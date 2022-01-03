Joelinton finally starting to show his true potential under Eddie Howe 

One of the main disappointments during Steve Bruce's reign as Newcastle United manager was the desperately poor form of Brazilian attacker Joelinton.

Signed for £40 million from Hoffenheim, Joelinton managed just 10 goals in 86 appearances during Bruce's first two seasons at the club.

Joelinton's poor form was often blamed for Newcastle's lack of cutting edge and struggles under their previous manager. His form was a far cry from the talent he had shown during his time in Germany with Hoffenheim, which had prompted his manager Julian Nagelsmann to say:

"He is a guy who is hard to break. He has an incredibly strong character. He marches until his tongue hangs on the floor."

It would be fair to say that fans of Newcastle United and the Premier League hadn't seen the player that Nagelsmann had described during his time in England.

However, under the tutelage of Eddie Howe, Joelinton has been a player transformed. The change in fortunes for the Brazilian was evident in an outstanding performance in Newcastle United's 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Joelinton's performance against Manchester United was brilliant by the standards of some of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He had more touches than any Newcastle player, made four interceptions and won the ball back 11 times. He also created three chances for his teammates.

There was an element of good fortune about the change in role for Joelinton. Originally envisioned by Howe as a number ten, he was forced into a deeper role in the club's 1-1 draw against Norwich City after Ciaran Clark was sent off early in the game.

However, a deeper role is clearly one that Joelinton is suited for. His physical presence is one that is suited to the demands of the Premier League. The Brazilian has also showcased an ability and confidence to drive Howe's side forward.

Joelinton is evidence of the changes that have been implemented since Howe took over at the club. Previously Steve Bruce persisted with Joelinton in a role that he clearly wasn't suited for. Howe has taken just a matter of weeks to identify a position where the Brazilian is now thriving.

"He's given me everything. He's really bought into what we're trying to do. He's worked incredibly hard for his team. His performances have been very consistent and he's been outstanding. Defensively, the job we asked him to do was very, very good." On Joelinton:"He's given me everything. He's really bought into what we're trying to do. He's worked incredibly hard for his team. His performances have been very consistent and he's been outstanding. Defensively, the job we asked him to do was very, very good." https://t.co/Y9pTn933aU

With the January transfer window now open, and with Newcastle expected to bring in much-needed reinforcements in their battle against relegation, it is clear that Joelinton is going to be a key player in the club's battle against the drop.

It has been a remarkable transformation for a player who has been written off by so many. But under Eddie Howe, Newcastle United and their supporters are finally witnessing the Joelinton described by Julian Nagelsmann.

