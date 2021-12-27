John Terry close to Chelsea return after failing to land job as Premier League manager: Reports

According to the Athletic, Chelsea legend John Terry had hoped to secure a Premier League role as manager, but in the meantime will have to settle for a job in Chelsea’s youth set-up, after leaving Aston Villa. The former England international had intentions of getting into management in the Premier League, but this has proved difficult.

John Terry will reportedly return to Chelsea after five years away to take up a coaching role with the Club’s youth setup. The Blues legend left on a high in 2017 after lifting Chelsea’s last Premier League title under Antonio Conte. Terry then had a short playing spell at Villa Park before forming part of Dean Smith's backroom staff until last summer.

Aston Villa can confirm that John Terry has left the club.



The former England captain will also aim for a job in the England’s second tier, while he tries to get his coaching badges. Several of his former Chelsea teammates who now work for the Blues are believed to have played a part in his decision to return to Cobham.

Petr Cech, now technical and performance advisor, Carlo Cudicini, loan technical officer, and academy director Neil Bath enjoyed spells in the first team alongside the 41-year-old. They are believed to have played a vital role in bringing him on board.

"The end goal": John Terry wants to manage Chelsea

John Terry's potential role at Chelsea will certainly see the star get up close and personal with a position he wants to take up in the future. The star has always been vocal about his desire to manage Chelsea someday, sharing in a previous interview that it was the end goal. Terry said:

"There’s an end goal for me and that’s managing Chelsea Football Club. My team will be winning — hopefully — very honest, very organised, very well drilled, very well prepared and with a back four."

Speaking about his former England teammates, Terry added:

"I look at Lamps [Frank Lampard] and Stevie [Gerrard] and the success they’ve both had. Lamps in his first season at Chelsea, and what Stevie’s done up at Rangers is unbelievable.

Terry continued:

"l probably wasn’t ready to go into coaching then. I am now. But I’m not just going to jump into anything. I’ve turned down two jobs since I’ve been here. Decent-sized clubs. But it’s going to take something special for me to leave here."

John Terry left Chelsea in 2018 as a true club legend and it will be fitting to see him return to Stamford Bridge in a coach's capacity.

