Jonathan David mirrors the unstoppable force Canada have become

Canada have re-emerged as a football nation. After years in the dungeons of the game, the Canucks have announced themselves in style. John Herdman’s side have been in imperious form in the last 24 months. They currently sit at the summit of the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying.

Canada are four points above the USA and Mexico, and a win in their next qualifier will guarantee them a place in Qatar. Aside from Herdman’s tactical shrewdness, the team has several talented players who are hungry for success, and consistently walk the talk.

Jonathan David mirrors Canada’s spirit

Alphonso Davies is undoubtedly Canada’s biggest player, but they are far from a one-man team. Jonathan David, Sam Adekugbe and Cyle Larin are equally key figures in the team. In the absence of the Bayern Munich left-back, who has been sidelined due to a heart condition, David has stepped up to the plate.

The 22-year-old mirrors the unstoppable juggernaut Canada have become. He’s not just a goalscorer, but a complete forward that any manager would love to have. Davis is the type of player who gives everything on the pitch, and never downs his tools even when the going gets tough.

That has been the general attitude of the Canadian team since Herdman has taken charge. It isn’t surprising that the Canucks are flying so high.

David has the world at his feet

In 27 international games, the Lille star has impressed, scoring 20 goals and providing 11 assists. These are staggering numbers by all standards, and he can only get better.

Davies has often been touted as the present and future of Canadian football, but David is in that bracket too. He has netted 16 goals this season for Lille, and has been linked with a move to Arsenal. David has the world at his feet and, at such a young age, he’s already a key player for both club and country.

Canada are all set to feature at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a golden generation that has a high ceiling, and David will be one of the players to watch out for. The interesting part of it all is that he could be playing for one of Europe’s best teams by the time the Canucks head to Qatar. He’s that good.

